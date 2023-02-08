Philips Unveils New OLED, LCD TV Range

Philips has released its 2023 TV lineup, featuring new OLEDs, its ‘Xtra’ series and Ambilight LCD TVs, all powered by the latest 7th gen P5 processor.

The OLED +908, which will arrive in the later half of 2023, comes in 55-in, 65-in, and 77-in sizes and the latest META OLED panel that also features in LG and Panasonic’s flagship OLED entries.

It also features an integrated 3.1 80W sound system from Bowers & Wilkins sound system and Philips’ three-sided Next Gen Ambilight system.

The Meta OLED features a Micro Lens Array layer that reduces the amount of light deflected away from the screen, and with a brightness boosting algorithm, peak HDR brightness can reach a scorching 2100 nits in certain context.

Philips’s latest processor offers an improved V2 version of its Ambient Intelligence that allows for real-time adjustment of brightness, gamma and colour response of the display for the best performance regardless of whether you’re watching in a bright or dimly lit room.

A 42-inch OLED808 model is joining the 48-, 55-, 65- and 77-inche screen sizes.

It also features the Ambient Intelligence V2 and the OLED EX panel (for the 55-inch sizes and above), hitting 1000 nits for its HDR performance.

Gaming has been further improved across all the OLED models, with Dolby Vision 4K 120Hz compatibility along with AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync support.

The Mini LED models have been rebranded as ‘The Xtra Series’ made up of the 9308 Mini LED (55- and 65-inches) and 9008 (which adds a 75-inch size).

The 9308 model features a 120Hz screen that can produce 1000 nits of brightness. A 64W 2.1 Bowers & Wilkins Front Sound system provides the sound and Ambilight is available in its three-sided form. The 9808 covers similar ground but has a 40W 2.0 system for sound.

The more affordable LCD sets in the One Performance series are the 8808 and 8508, both featuring the 7th Gen P5, which will arrive in Q2 2023.

The 8808 comes in 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, 75- and 85-inch, while the 8508 has fewer sizes in 43-, 50-, 55- and 65-inch.

Both sets come with “high quality WCG panels” with the 8808 sporting a 120Hz panel and the 8508 downgraded to 60Hz but features DLG and HRS technology to deliver the smoothness and sharpness expected of a native 120Hz screen.

Google TV is the interface of choice for these two screens as well.

No prices have been released yet.