A person cooking pikelets on an induction stovetop in parts unknown has claimed the stove caused his headphones to change volume, pause and play on his listening choices.

In a short Reddit post accompanied by a photo of a Siemens cooktop and a frying pan with five of what looked to be fluffy and expertly handled pikelets, the person laid out their issue.

“My stove makes my headphones change volume! When cooking on my induction stovetop while wearing my Sony WH1000 XM4’s the touch controls on the headphones react to the magnetic field from the stove, making them change volume, pause, play…”

Screen Shot 2024 08 23 at 2.43.15 pm Pikelet Cook Says Stovetop Took Control Of Headphones
Sony WH1000 XM4.

Later, responding to a comment, they added: “It happens when I get some sort of connection between the cookware and myself, like through a metal utensil, or, funnily enough, through the batter in the picture when I was piping it into the pan!”

And that was it. 

But Reddit wasn’t done.

“I’d be concerned if your headphones change the temperature,” said one poster.

“I’d be more concerned if the stove control made the headphones hotter,” shot back another.

“My earbuds change volume whenever I sneeze,” said one commenter, to which another replied: “Mine incrementally increase the volume when I chew.”

And then it was on: “My Sony headphones change music when someone closes the car’s door … My mom’s TV remote used to change the fan’s speed … Imagine needing to redirect flights around certain residential areas because of the stove interference.”

Potentially bringing some sanity to proceedings, a poster said: “Welcome to the modern world of RFI/EMI. I work with radio equipment and can tell when a Dodge RAM diesel or EV is within 1000ft of me when operating, so much wide band noise.”

One person had been there, done that. “Same headphones and same thing always happens to me on the train when it accelerates.”

“You can turn off the touch controls using the headphones app,” came one piece of advice.

Another revealed: “I had a TV remote that could change the temperature on my window air conditioning unit.”

Screen Shot 2024 08 23 at 2.41.25 pm Pikelet Cook Says Stovetop Took Control Of Headphones
A closer look at the pikelets.

In the end, people weren’t so worried about the interference, more that the pikelets – or “pancakes”, as some insisted on calling them – were making their stomachs rumble.

“Those look delicious btw …”

“I want those pancakes.”

“Those pancakes look fire.”

“Off topic but those pancakes look good.”

“Nice looking pancakes though.”

