Pixel 6 Is Here, And It Crashed Google’s Online Store

Google’s Pixel 6 smartphones are here just in time to be a serious competitor to both Samsung and Apple’s flagship phone.

Both phones look truly beautiful, with recycled aluminium, and a two-tone design.

Specs-wise, the Pixel 6 sports a 6.4 inch 90Hz OLED screen, a 50 megapixel main camera on the back, along with a 12MP wide-shot camera, and an 8MP selfie camera.

The Pixel 6 Pro has a larger 6.7 inch 120Hz OLED screen (curved, as opposed to the flat screen on the Pixel 6 standard), with a 50 megapixel main camera on the back, a 12MP wide-shot camera, and an 11.1MP “ultra-wide” selfie camera. It also has a 48MP telephoto camera with a 4x optical zoom.

It will also be the first Google product to ship with Android 12.

Pricewise, Google are seriously undercutting Apple here – it’s a power play and will no doubt start a price war – which is always good for the consumers.

Pixel 6 is available in Stormy Black, Kinda Coral and Sorta Seafoam and starts at $999, while Pixel 6 Pro comes in Stormy Black, Cloudy White and Sorta Sunny and starts at $1,299.

Pre-order demand on the Google Store was so extreme that the website crashed and was experiencing major problems for a five-hour period, frustrating customers.

“The Google Store was temporarily down but is now back up. We apologise for the inconvenience,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement, although they must have known this is the best kind of press to get on launch day.

