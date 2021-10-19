Pixel 6 Is Here, And It Crashed Google’s Online Store

Latest News by Nathan Jolly Share
X

Google’s Pixel 6 smartphones are here just in time to be a serious competitor to both Samsung and Apple’s flagship phone.

Both phones look truly beautiful, with recycled aluminium, and a two-tone design.

pixel 6 Pixel 6 Is Here, And It Crashed Googles Online Store

Specs-wise, the Pixel 6 sports a 6.4 inch 90Hz OLED screen, a 50 megapixel main camera on the back, along with a 12MP wide-shot camera, and an 8MP selfie camera.

coral Pixel 6 Is Here, And It Crashed Googles Online Store

The Pixel 6 Pro has a larger 6.7 inch 120Hz OLED screen (curved, as opposed to the flat screen on the Pixel 6 standard), with a 50 megapixel main camera on the back, a 12MP wide-shot camera, and an 11.1MP “ultra-wide” selfie camera. It also has a 48MP telephoto camera with a 4x optical zoom.

google phone Pixel 6 Is Here, And It Crashed Googles Online Store

It will also be the first Google product to ship with Android 12.

Pricewise, Google are seriously undercutting Apple here – it’s a power play and will no doubt start a price war – which is always good for the consumers.

pixel6 2 Pixel 6 Is Here, And It Crashed Googles Online Store

Pixel 6 is available in Stormy Black, Kinda Coral and Sorta Seafoam and starts at $999, while Pixel 6 Pro comes in Stormy Black, Cloudy White and Sorta Sunny and starts at $1,299.

Pre-order demand on the Google Store was so extreme that the website crashed and was experiencing major problems for a five-hour period, frustrating customers.

“The Google Store was temporarily down but is now back up. We apologise for the inconvenience,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement, although they must have known this is the best kind of press to get on launch day.

Pre-order from today from JB Hi-Fi, or grab one in store on October 28.

728x90 Pixel 6 Is Here, And It Crashed Googles Online Store
HAR0532 SHCHnews PBOX 728x90 Pixel 6 Is Here, And It Crashed Googles Online Store
HAR0586 LIVEPRO 728x902 Pixel 6 Is Here, And It Crashed Googles Online Store
728x90 Pixel 6 Is Here, And It Crashed Googles Online Store
LG HE FN Series Banners 4SQM LB 728x90 Pixel 6 Is Here, And It Crashed Googles Online Store
TCL20 728x90 1 Pixel 6 Is Here, And It Crashed Googles Online Store
Media 728 × 90 Pixel 6 Is Here, And It Crashed Googles Online Store
Leaderboard 728x90 Pixel 6 Is Here, And It Crashed Googles Online Store
4SQM banner 728x90px Wave Shuffle l Pixel 6 Is Here, And It Crashed Googles Online Store
4Squre Ads 02 728x90 1 Pixel 6 Is Here, And It Crashed Googles Online Store
Previous Post

Logitech Earbuds Make Sound Work Better

Denon's Huge New 8K Receiver Will Bug Your Neighbours

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

REVIEW: Yamaha YH-E700A Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
in 'Audio'
Emmys 2017: Battle Of Streaming Shows & TV Shows
in 'Content and Downloads'
Alcatel Target Parents With Family Watch
in 'News'