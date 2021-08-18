Pixel Buds A-Series Preorders Now Open

If you’re after Google earbuds for under $200, good news – the Pixel Buds A-series are now open for preorder.

The buds, which feature built-in Google Assistant voice control, custom 12mm dynamic drivers, adaptive sound, and IPx4 water and sweat resistance, offer rich sound and an iconic design for under $200, says Matt Gaskell, Director, Devices & Services Business Organisation ANZ at Google.

“When we first introduced our truly wireless Pixel Buds, we were most excited about how such a small product could pack so much functionality.

“Now, we’re making that same premium sound quality, along with hands-free help from Google Assistant and real-time translation, available at an even more affordable price,” he said.

The Pixel Buds A-Series are open for preorder now at the Google Store for $159; they will be available online from August 25 at JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, and Officeworks, from August 27 at Telstra, and later in the year at Optus and Vodafone.