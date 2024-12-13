Pixel Update: Dual Photo Preview, Set Battery At 80%

Latest News by Peter Holmes Share
X

An update that allows users to limit battery charging to 80 per cent to help extend battery life is part of Google’s December ’24 Pixel Drop.

Google says other updates include Dual Screen on Pixel Fold and Pixel 9 Pro Fold in Portrait Mode, which means the photographer and the subject can see a preview simultaneously.

Also, more features on customising Gemini AI.

“Get more personalised responses from Gemini with the new saved info feature in Gemini Advanced,” Google says. “Saved info lets you ask Gemini to remember your interests and preferences so it can provide more helpful and relevant responses, tailored to your goals and needs.

“For example, tell Gemini you’re a vegetarian, and Gemini will remember and provide you vegetarian-friendly recipes without needing constant reminders.”

Screen Shot 2024 12 13 at 12.43.39 pm 1024x761 Pixel Update: Dual Photo Preview, Set Battery At 80%

Android Authority did some battery testing and came to the conclusion that “this new option’s side effect is that Pixels support bypass charging once the phone hits this 80 per cent”.

The website contacted Google with its findings and AA says Google “confirmed that this is exactly the intended behaviour”.

Google said that with the Limit to 80 per cent feature, current flows into the battery until 80 per cent. When 80 per cent charge is detected by the fuel gauge, the battery stops charging. If you are still plugged in, the system will take input current to power the device.

“In other words,” says AA, “yes, the battery is bypassed if you keep your Pixel plugged in at 80 per cent with the new limit option enabled. However, the feature doesn’t work like a true bypass charging toggle that can be switched on at any battery level; the phone will always charge to 80% first and only then bypass the battery. Still, that’s pretty handy for keeping your phone cooler if you like using it while on charge.”

728x90 we see oled CN Pixel Update: Dual Photo Preview, Set Battery At 80%
WEB BANNERS5 scaled Pixel Update: Dual Photo Preview, Set Battery At 80%
iP16 4SQRmedia 970 x 90 px 03 Pixel Update: Dual Photo Preview, Set Battery At 80%
Litheaudio 728x90 Pixel Update: Dual Photo Preview, Set Battery At 80%
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Pixel Update: Dual Photo Preview, Set Battery At 80%
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Pixel Update: Dual Photo Preview, Set Battery At 80%
728x90 Pixel Update: Dual Photo Preview, Set Battery At 80%
Westan 728x90px Pixel Update: Dual Photo Preview, Set Battery At 80%
728 x 90 Pixel Update: Dual Photo Preview, Set Battery At 80%
CHRISTMAS 2024 Banner 728x90px Pixel Update: Dual Photo Preview, Set Battery At 80%
denon perl white 728x90 1 Pixel Update: Dual Photo Preview, Set Battery At 80%
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Pixel Update: Dual Photo Preview, Set Battery At 80%
hitachi banner 728x90 Pixel Update: Dual Photo Preview, Set Battery At 80%
728x90 Pixel Update: Dual Photo Preview, Set Battery At 80%
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Pixel Update: Dual Photo Preview, Set Battery At 80%
05 Channel New Banner T30S COMBO 728x90 Pixel Update: Dual Photo Preview, Set Battery At 80%
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Pixel Update: Dual Photo Preview, Set Battery At 80%
Haier 728x90 1 Pixel Update: Dual Photo Preview, Set Battery At 80%
PAN2664 ChannelNews Banner CM3 728x90px V1 Pixel Update: Dual Photo Preview, Set Battery At 80%
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 Pixel Update: Dual Photo Preview, Set Battery At 80%
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Pixel Update: Dual Photo Preview, Set Battery At 80%
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x Pixel Update: Dual Photo Preview, Set Battery At 80%
Previous Post

Nothing's Android 15 Beta For OS 3.0 Welcomes (2a) Plus Users

Millions Of Dodgy Lid Stanley Mugs Recalled Due To Users Being Burnt

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Is Samsung, LG's AI Offerings At CES Truly New Age or Hype?
Beyerdynamic Enter True Wireless Market With Free BYRD
Lightweight Yet Powerful & Secure Laptop: HP Spectre X360