PlayStation VR2 Launches February

Sony has announced that the PlayStation VR2 will be available from February 22, with pre-orders opening on November 15.

With prices starting at US$550 (A$865) for the base model, which includes the PS VR2 headset, PS VR2 Sense controllers and stereo headphones, this is a pricey investment, and more expensive than the PS5 required to run the new virtual reality system.

Gamers will have the option to purchase the base model for US$550 (A$865), a version bundled with Horizon Call of the Mountain for $600 (A$945), and a A$79 charging station for the VR2 Sense controllers (which really should come bundled with the basic pack).

There isn’t any local availability or pricing confirmed as yet.

“PlayStation VR2 Sense Technology includes key features that enable unique gameplay experiences, such as headset feedback, eye tracking, 3D audio, and the adaptive triggers and haptic feedback from the PS VR2 Sense controllers,” explains Isabelle Tomatis, Vice President, Brand, Hardware and Peripherals, SIE.

“Together with compatible games they will captivate players’ senses and offer an incredibly deep feeling of immersion.”

“Additionally, with enhanced headset-based controller tracking and high fidelity visuals in 4000 x 2040 HDR video format (2000 x 2040 per eye), PS VR2 adds a true next-gen gaming experience for players to enjoy.

“We’ve created the PS VR2 headset with comfort in mind, in a slightly slimmer and lighter design compared to our previous headset. We’ve also included an integrated vent for extra air flow, and a lens adjustment dial for a more customised feel. We hope players will enjoy this new design.”

In addition, Sony announced eleven new VR2 titles: The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR by Supermassive Game; Crossfire: Sierra Squad by Smilgate; The Light Brigade by Funktronic Labs; Cities VR – Enhanced Edition by Fast Travel Games; Cosmonious High by Owlchemy Labs; Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue by tinyBuild Games; Jurassic World Aftermath Collection by Coatsink; Pistol Whip VR by Cloudhead Games; Zenith: The Last City by Ramen VR; After the Fall by Vertigo Games; and Tentacular by Firepunchd Games.

Pre-orders launch on November 15, and we’ll update this story will local pricing once it is confirmed by Sony Australia.