Pokémon Diamond And Pearl Remakes Coming To Switch This Year

Nintendo has announced new Pokémon games for the Switch – two remaking Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, as well as one new title in the same setting.

Unveiled over the weekend, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are current-generation refreshes of Diamond and Pearl, first released in 2006 for the Nintendo DS. They return to the Sinnoh region, the setting first introduced in Diamond and Pearl, and feature graphical updates and mechanical improvements to bring them in line with current-generation Pokémon gameplay.

Also announced was Pokémon Legends: Arceus, a game set in the Sinnoh region’s past, which looks to have a playstyle reminiscent of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Players will traverse Sinnoh capturing and battling Pokémon to complete the region’s first ever Pokédex.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl marks the fifth time Pokémon games have been remade for new consoles, following in the footsteps of FireRed and LeafGreen, HeartGold and SoulSilver, Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, and Let’s Go! Pikachu/Eevee.

Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will release for the Nintendo Switch in late 2021, with Pokémon Legends: Arceus slated for the first half of 2022.