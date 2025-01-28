Polar Adds Woven Wristband To Ignite Fitness Watch

Polar is offering a new take on its Ignite 3 fitness and wellness watch.

The Polar Ignite 3 Braided Yarn takes the original silicone strap and replaces it with a woven fibre wristband.

Polar describes it as “soft, light and extremely comfortable”.

It is one of four options in the Polar Ignite 3 range:

Polar Ignite 3 with silicone wristband (A$499); Polar Ignite 3 Titanium with silicone wristband (A$549), Polar Ignite 3 Titanium with Leather/Silicone Wristband (A$599), and; Polar Ignite 3 Braided Yarn (A$499).

The watch tracks your sleep, activity and heart rate to “provide guidance that’s tailored to your body and lifestyle”.

The watch can make daily exercise suggestions to suit your body’s condition and readiness, Polar said.

“You can receive in-training audio feedback through Polar Flow with your headphones or phone speaker [and] Personal training analysis for strength training and multi-joint exercises to tell you when it’s time for your next set.”

The watch can tell you how many calories you’ve burned and advise on the optimal time for sleep based on your data.

Polar Ignite 3 is 43mm wide and 9.5mm thick.

It weighs 21 grams without the wristband, which weighs 14 grams.

The touchscreen AMOLED display is 32.5mm with a 416 x 416 resolution.

CPU speed is 192 MHz, and it comes with 5MB memory and 32MB storage.

The bezel material in the non-titanium model is made of stainless steel.