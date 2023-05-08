Possible Tablet/Laptop Hybrid Coming From Apple

An Apple Patent has revealed plans for a possible future foldable device in the peak of Google’s teaser snippet showcasing their upcoming “Pixel Fold.”

Apple released 20 patent claims revealing the “foldable device” as a “laptop” styled foldable.

Lenovo was the first to introduce a tablet-notebook device, however, foldable tablet-notebooks will be coming to market with Microsoft and partners within the next 18 months.

It seems the release of these new devices is being held off by Qualcomm’s upcoming Arm-based Oryon processor. It is designed as an Apple M-Chip challenger.

This new hybrid category has come to play in an effort to overtake Apple’s tablet dominance.

Apple however has plans to strike with a similar device should this category take hold in the market.