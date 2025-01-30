Powerbeats Pro 2 Launch Imminent As New Images Leaked

Latest News by Varun Godinho Share
X

The first generation of the Beats Powerbeats Pro released back in 2019 and are currently available in Australia at retailers such as JB Hi-Fi for $379.

Back in September, a teaser clip on Beats’ Instagram account hinted that it was working on a successor to the Powerbeats Pro.

Arsène Lupin, a known leaker, has now taken to X to post several hi-res images of the Powerbeats Pro 2.

GiVmTUrXIAAUPaw scaled Powerbeats Pro 2 Launch Imminent As New Images Leaked

 

The leaked images show the Powerbeats Pro 2 in a number of colours and also with a new charging case which appears to be smaller than the first-gen case.

One of the images shows the Beats app, with a greyed-out heart rate button possibly indicating that the Powerbeats Pro 2 will have track some health metrics.

GiVmNfRXwAAvmsx scaled Powerbeats Pro 2 Launch Imminent As New Images Leaked

 

Another detail spotted by some eagle-eyed observers  is that the app shows a three-position slider, currently set to “off.”

The icons — heads with and without halos — is similar to the way Beats shows noise cancellation modes for its ANC models like the Beats Studio Buds+ and Beats Fit Pro.

If true, the Powerbeats Pro 2 will have ANC, which is something that the first-gen lacked.

GiVlQAMXcAANKqm scaled Powerbeats Pro 2 Launch Imminent As New Images Leaked

 

The September teaser video was a grainy one of baseball player Shohei Ohtani wearing the Powerbeats Pro 2. However, now Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have been spotted with the what appears to be the Powerbeats Pro 2 in their ears.

%name Powerbeats Pro 2 Launch Imminent As New Images Leaked

 

With the Powerbeats Pro 2 now making an increasingly public appearance, its official release seems all the more imminent.

Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Powerbeats Pro 2 Launch Imminent As New Images Leaked
Westan 728x90px Powerbeats Pro 2 Launch Imminent As New Images Leaked
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader Powerbeats Pro 2 Launch Imminent As New Images Leaked
728x90 Powerbeats Pro 2 Launch Imminent As New Images Leaked
728x90 we see oled CN Powerbeats Pro 2 Launch Imminent As New Images Leaked
WEB BANNERS5 scaled Powerbeats Pro 2 Launch Imminent As New Images Leaked
728 x 90 Powerbeats Pro 2 Launch Imminent As New Images Leaked
hitachi banner 728x90 Powerbeats Pro 2 Launch Imminent As New Images Leaked
728x90 Powerbeats Pro 2 Launch Imminent As New Images Leaked
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Powerbeats Pro 2 Launch Imminent As New Images Leaked
denon perl white 728x90 1 Powerbeats Pro 2 Launch Imminent As New Images Leaked
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Powerbeats Pro 2 Launch Imminent As New Images Leaked
Litheaudio 728x90 Powerbeats Pro 2 Launch Imminent As New Images Leaked
PAN2664 ChannelNews Banner CM3 728x90px V1 Powerbeats Pro 2 Launch Imminent As New Images Leaked
Previous Post

More Leaks On Apple's iPhone SE 4, Tipped For April Release

New Philips ANC Over-Ear Cans Have 70 Hours Of Battery Life

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

IFA 2024: Samsung Demonstrates Leadership In Consumer AI Market
Apple’s iPhone Revenue Continues Downward Spiral
Kohler Launches Smart Toilet With Speakers And LED Lights