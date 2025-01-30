Powerbeats Pro 2 Launch Imminent As New Images Leaked

The first generation of the Beats Powerbeats Pro released back in 2019 and are currently available in Australia at retailers such as JB Hi-Fi for $379.

Back in September, a teaser clip on Beats’ Instagram account hinted that it was working on a successor to the Powerbeats Pro.

Arsène Lupin, a known leaker, has now taken to X to post several hi-res images of the Powerbeats Pro 2.

The leaked images show the Powerbeats Pro 2 in a number of colours and also with a new charging case which appears to be smaller than the first-gen case.

One of the images shows the Beats app, with a greyed-out heart rate button possibly indicating that the Powerbeats Pro 2 will have track some health metrics.

Another detail spotted by some eagle-eyed observers is that the app shows a three-position slider, currently set to “off.”

The icons — heads with and without halos — is similar to the way Beats shows noise cancellation modes for its ANC models like the Beats Studio Buds+ and Beats Fit Pro.

If true, the Powerbeats Pro 2 will have ANC, which is something that the first-gen lacked.

The September teaser video was a grainy one of baseball player Shohei Ohtani wearing the Powerbeats Pro 2. However, now Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have been spotted with the what appears to be the Powerbeats Pro 2 in their ears.

With the Powerbeats Pro 2 now making an increasingly public appearance, its official release seems all the more imminent.