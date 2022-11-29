PowerShades Partners With Crestron Home

News by Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury Share
X

PowerShades has now teamed up with Crestron Home to integrate their motorized shades in the latter’s OS Operating System.

This integration includes the company’s complete range of AC- and DC-powered, RF, solar-powered, and True PoE motorized shades.

powershades PowerShades Partners With Crestron Home

 

PowerShades offers indoor and outdoor motorized roller shades with a broad range of customization and automation options. Its automation features include setting scenes and schedules, voice control, cloud-based connectivity, mobile app control, etc. which can be set up with the company’s PowerShades Dashboard.

The company’s shades offer numerus benefits. While the indoor ones offer light control with light-filtering or blocking shades, the outdoor shades help maintain heating and cooling whilst repelling pests away.

With the Crestron Home OS platform, homeowners can fix their home’s environment as they wish, with access to lighting, acoustics and entertainment features that enhances their life.

728x90 1 PowerShades Partners With Crestron Home
Leaderboard 728x90 PowerShades Partners With Crestron Home
1 728x90 PowerShades Partners With Crestron Home
Whatmough 728x90 PowerShades Partners With Crestron Home
728 x 90 PowerShades Partners With Crestron Home
4SQR Logi MX keys Mini 728x90 1 PowerShades Partners With Crestron Home
4 Square Leaderboard 728x90 1 PowerShades Partners With Crestron Home
4 Square Leaderboard 728x90 3 PowerShades Partners With Crestron Home
Yamaha TWES5A 728x90 1 PowerShades Partners With Crestron Home
ARL0652 Arlo Cash Back Promo 22 Web Banner 728x90px 300dpi AU V1 scaled PowerShades Partners With Crestron Home
Previous Post

Vote For Greatest OZ Cricketer In Foxtel's New 'A Ton Of Cricket'

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Spotify Dumps Support For Apple’s Safari Browser
IFA 2019: Philips Wireless ANC Headphones Take On Sony, Bose
Limited Edition Marantz KI Ruby Launches In Australia