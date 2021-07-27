Pre-Orders Open For New Rugged Nokia Smartphone

Nokia’s new “life-proof” rugged smartphone is now open for pre-order at JB Hi-Fi.

The Nokia XR20 is rated for extreme temperatures, 1.8-metre drops, and an hour underwater, and features a Gorilla Glass Victus screen as well as four years of monthly security updates, three years of OS updates, and a three-year warranty.

According to James Robinson, ANZ Country Manager at Nokia owner HMD Global, Australians spend millions replacing damaged phones every year.

“Nokia has always been synonymous with durability and build quality. Our phones last, but with the launch of the Nokia XR20 we’ve taken it that step further. This device is truly life-proof.

“The Nokia XR20 is our latest innovation to join the X-Series range and will provide customers with peace of mind knowing that it comes with four years of monthly security updates, an industry leading three year warranty and three years of OS upgrades, making it completely future proof,” he said.

The Nokia XR20 retails for $879, and will be available August 12 from JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman, as well as online through The Good Guys, Officeworks, Big W, and direct from Nokia.