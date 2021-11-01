Premium TCL TVs Causing Trouble For Hisense

The first TV brand to deliver Mini LED tech into their range, TCL are set for 17 models, ranging in size from 43″ to a top-end 85″ 8K model that is set to take on Samsung and LG in the premium market. – and the move could put the hurt on Hisense while they’re at it.

TCL floats between being number two and number three in TV sales worldwide, and this new move could trouble Hisense, who are still looking for a marketing manager and are desperately working to repair their relationship with Harvey Norman, after The Good Guys snared the Hisense-licenced Toshiba range, which in the past had been exclusive to Harvey Norman stores.

Recently, LG and Samsung launched their versions of Mini LED TVs, which compete head-on with LG’s OLED display offering.

The Company, who are also set to manufacture the new Amazon TV and already manufacture the Ffalcon range of TVs sold at JB Hi-Fi, will compete in both the 8K and 4K premium TV markets with their new range.

Already the #2 TV brand in the 320 million population US market, TCL has been a silent sleeper in the Australian TV market due to retailers being selective in which TCL models they range.

The Company also manufactures TCL smartphones and the Alcatel smartphones, which combined makes them the #3 smartphone brand in Australia.

The business, headquartered in Shenzhen China, employs more than 75,000 people spanning 28 R&D laboratories, 22 production sites and corporate head office.

Currently their products are available in more than 160 countries, including Australia and New Zealand.

Insiders believe a major opportunity opened up for TCL following the dumping by Hisense of Harvey Norman as the exclusive retailer of Toshiba TVs.

Hisense secured the Toshiba brand in an effort to take on TCL in the US market, where Hisense struggled under their own brand name.

The question now is whether Harvey Norman will start ranging the premium TCL range after only ranging the mid-range models in the past.

It’s understood that Harvey Norman senior management, who believe they were “duded” by Hisense of the Toshiba TV brand, have said they will not make any decisions regarding the Hisense range while certain executives are still employed at the Chinese Company.

Another major retailer says, “TCL have a great range of premium TVs. What is needed is a major investment in marketing in Australia to educate consumers on the pedigree and quality of the brand.”

Among the new display technologies being introduced by TCL in their 2021/2022 range is OD Zero, or Optical Depth Zero.

This is technology that refers to the distance between the backlight and LCD display layer.

With TCL TVs, the distance is Zero, which is a first for the industry, TCL claims.

Also coming is third-generation Mini-LED technology that revolutionises the size and performance of the LED lens, improving output and light uniformity. Several major brands are still using early generation Mini LED technology.