Prepare Yourselves, New AMD GPUs Are Set To Release Soon

The launch of new GPUs is coming this quarter, according to chipmaker AMD, and though the model names have not been confirmed, industry insiders believe they will be the midrange Radeon RX 7800 and RX 7700.

With the impending GPUs release date, spectators claim we won’t have to wait long for the launch of the RX 7800/7700 series, which should be either this month or the next.

The buzz has been building around the GPU release for a while but with leaks on Twitter with the performance numbers of the two GPUs, all signs point to the buzz becoming fact.

The rumoured 3DMark Time Spy benchmark scores also provided another clue with the RX 7700 potentially offering performance in the range of Nvidia’s RTX 4060 Ti and the RTX 4070.

Critics say, however, the RX 7800 does not appear as exciting as users may wish because the score is around equal to the previous-gen RX 6800.

According to YouTuber Moore’s Law Is Dead with alleged access to internal company data, AMD will be releasing the new Navi 32-based GPUs at Gamescom 2023 in Germany scheduled for late August with the graphics cards reaching markets next month.

Despite the upcoming potential GPU release, the launch may be coming at a time when the company needs it most due to AMD’s grim graphics card sales during Q2 this year.

Previously, the gaming division revenue for AMD was projected at around $1.6 billion, which dipped 4% for the year and 10% from last quarter.

Reports suggest the main basis for the fall in revenue was due to weakened sales of AMD’s gaming GPUs which the new launch should help boost.

