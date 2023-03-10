Pricing And Sizes For 4K & 8K Samsung Neo QLED TVs

Samsung are shaping up an extensive range of exciting new TVs this year that will make you forget OLED for a minute, and we’ve got the pricing and line-up for you right here.

The Neo QLED 8K TV and Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV ultra-premium models are now available in stores, along with a new range of Samsung soundbars, including the premium Q-Series range, and a standout feature is their expanded management system, as more Australians move to streamed content over free-to-air TV.

Recently, Samsung was declared the world’s biggest-selling TV brand for the 17th consecutive year. The Company also has a new range of OLED TVs which are set to be launched in Australia next month.

While we got our first taste of Samsung’s 2023 mini-LED backlit Neo QLED TVs at CES 2023, we now have the pricing.

Among the new range is the flagship QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV, as well as the 8K QN800C, and three 4K models: the QN95C, QN90C, and QN85C.

All Neo QLD TVs will be available in a variety of sizes.

Standout features in the 2023 Neo QLED models are:

• Mini-LED backlighting: high brightness and wide viewing angles, with up to 30 million points of light.

Quantum Neural Processor: 14-bit, AI upscaling of lower-resolution content to 4K or 8K depending on the model.

Fast, smooth gaming: 0.1 millisecond response time and 144Hz refresh rates.

Gaming Hub: cloud-based gaming for Xbox and other game streaming partners, with no downloads, storage limits, or console required.

Smart Hub: Samsung’s interface for exploring personalised recommendations for entertainment, gaming, and ambient options, including streaming platforms and Samsung TV Plus.

Slim One Connect: cable breakout box that can attach to the back of the built-in stand for cleaner organisation of cords and cables.

Synchronised sound with Samsung Q and S-Series soundbars.

’We’re proud to deliver a range of Neo QLED TVs and Q-Series soundbars that Australians can count on to provide premium big-screen home cinema experiences to suit every lifestyle,” said Jeremy Senior, Vice President- Consumer Electronics, Samsung Australia.

“Beyond making large screen sizes and premium picture quality more accessible than ever, openness and connectivity are what sets our 2023 TV range apart. We see the role of TVs in 2023 as being a central hub for monitoring and controlling the multitude of digital devices in the home. Via the integrated Samsung Smart Hub feature, that dream is now a reality. The result is a personalised experience that can entertain while adding new levels of convenience from the leading TV brand that Australians can trust.”

Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs and Samsung Neo QLED 4K TVs all combine brilliant picture and design with a new level of audio.

Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K TV lineup includes the infinity Display design ,making it virtually bezel and border-free for an edge-to-edge 8K picture.

Owners can experience 8K quality in a billion colours, with intense contrast powered by a grid of Samsung Quantum Mini LEDs.

AI-based processing upscale the picture to 8K resolution – no matter how the content was created.

Recommended retail price for these models is:

• 85-inches RRP: $12,699.

• 75-inches RRP: $9,879.

• 65-inches RRP: $7,549.

Experience the difference: Neo QLED 4K TVs.

As for their 4K models, the 2023 Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV line-up delivers ultra-precise Quantum Mini LED technology that controls the individual zones of light delivering improved colour accuracy and light control.

The life-like detail, results in deep blacks and brilliant contrast.

Viewers can enjoy colour validated by the experts at Pantone, while experiencing a new level of stellar brightness with the Neo Quantum HDR+.

Also on board is Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+. Track the scene and movement with pinpoint accuracy.

Two Neo QLED 4K TV series are rolling out now, including QN90C and QN85C.The line-up also includes the 4K QLED Q60C.

Recommended retail price:

Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV QN90C (43-inches, 50-inches, 55-inches, 65-inches, 75-inches, 85-inches)

• 85-inches RRP: $7,899

• 75-inches RRP: $6,159

• 65-inches RRP: $4,649

• 55-inches RRP: $3,489

• 50-inches RRP: $2,899

• 43-inches RRP: $2,319

Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV QN85C (55-inches, 65-inches, 75-inches, 85-inches)

• 85-inches RRP: $6,999

• 75-inches RRP: $5,199

• 65-inches RRP: $4,079

• 55-inches RRP: $3,149

Samsung QLED 4K Smart TV Q60C (55-inches, 65-inches, 75-inches, 85-inches)

• 85-inches RRP: $4,619

• 75-inches RRP: $2,889

• 65-inches RRP: $2,189

• 55-inches RRP: $1,729