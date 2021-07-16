Pro-Ject Audio’s Debut Pro Turntable Comes To Australia

Interdyn Brands has introduced the Debut Pro turntable as well as the Pick-It Pro cartridge and Record Puck Pro to the Pro-Ject Audio family of products.

Thje Debut Pro turntable will be available in Australia from November and will retail for $1199.

With a beautiful Satin Black finish and a design inspired by the original Pro-Ject 1 turntable launched thirty years ago, the Debut Pro features an 8.6‘‘ one-piece carbon-aluminium sandwich tonearm with a carbon layer for rigidity, and an inner aluminium tube to ensure smooth tracking.

The tonearm height is adjustable, for perfect playback with thicker dust maps or heavier pressed vinyl, while the nickel-plated metallic parts will last the test of time, unlike plastic pieces that wilter and snap away.

The heavy 300mm aluminium platter has a thermoplastic elastomer ring that minimising that dreaded wow and flutter, and the 33⅓ & 45 RPM ensures perfect speed control – often the main difference between superior and inferior machines.

The Debut Pro turntable is $1199, with the Pick It Pro cartridge and Record Puck Pro also available separately, for $199 and $79 respectively. All products will be available in November.