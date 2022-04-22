Pro-Ject Bring Balance With Their New Turntable and Phono Boxes

News by Daniel Croft Share
X

Intent on eliminating excess noise and delivering a better clearer signal, Pro-Ject Audio have debuted a new range of products; the Phono Box DS3B, Phono Box S3B and the X8 Turntable.

Starting off with the new phono stages, the DS3B and S3B are the cherry on top of Pro-Ject’s existing line of balanced boxes. A balanced signal can drastically change the sound of a record, reducing noise and ads a sense of depth you might only find in much more expensive systems.

Both the DS3B and S3B offer a MM/MC phono stage with dual-mono circuitry, balanced inputs and outputs and discrete and symmetrical gain stage.

Offering the same high-end performance is the X8 Turntable, built off of the technical features of the Xtension 9 and 10.

%name Pro Ject Bring Balance With Their New Turntable and Phono Boxes

The X8 makes use of a precision balanced TPE damped mass-loaded platter, that’s supported by neodymium magnets to reduce pressure on the ceramic inverted main bearing, ensuring playback is perfectly balanced and smooth.

The new products, like all Pro-Ject products, are handcrafted in Europe. Currently, the models are only available in the US, but are likely to make their way to authorized Australian dealers in the near future. Prices start at roughly A$700 (US$499) for the S3B, A$1,073 (US$799) for the DS3B and A$3,221 (US$2,399) for the X8 without a cartridge. For roughly A$3,624 (US$2,699), customers can get the X8 with fitted Sumiko cartridge.

728x90 1 Pro Ject Bring Balance With Their New Turntable and Phono Boxes
728x90 Pro Ject Bring Balance With Their New Turntable and Phono Boxes
211112 4Square Banner Narrow TWE3B 2 Pro Ject Bring Balance With Their New Turntable and Phono Boxes
UE Wonderboom2 CNWeb LB Blue Pro Ject Bring Balance With Their New Turntable and Phono Boxes
finishes 728x90 Pro Ject Bring Balance With Their New Turntable and Phono Boxes
Leaderboard 728x90 Pro Ject Bring Balance With Their New Turntable and Phono Boxes
CUST Retention FY22 Sport WinterCodes Q3 NRL 728x90 Pro Ject Bring Balance With Their New Turntable and Phono Boxes
BlueAnt PumpAirLite WebBanners 728x90 Pro Ject Bring Balance With Their New Turntable and Phono Boxes
728x90 RF Pro Pro Ject Bring Balance With Their New Turntable and Phono Boxes
Mode II 728x90px product Pro Ject Bring Balance With Their New Turntable and Phono Boxes
Previous Post

Apple To Remove Notch For 2024 iPhone

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

MSI Unveil Creator Desktop PCs & Monitors
Lenovo Unveils Two New ThinkPad Workstations
BREAKING NEWS: Aus Post Online Delivery System Crashes, One Week After Major Outage