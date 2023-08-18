Pro-Ject Brings Vinyl To The Next Level With New Wireless Turntable

Pro-Ject, a specialist in turntable creation, is set to offer its brand new T2 W wireless turntable using WiFi instead of BlueTooth, for the wireless connection.

Seemingly a step up from the current T1, which is non WiFi, onlookers got their first view at High End Munich 2023 earlier this year.

It appears to be a larger version of the T1, with the capacity for wireless vinyl transmission, allowing users to stream records on multiple devices simultaneously in lossless quality.

The streaming technology uses the latest WLAN standards alongside 2×2 MIMO tech for “faster transmission speeds” and greater stability.” There is also a multi core CPY providing more reliability, and the turntable can connect to a network through the provided ethernet port.

There is advanced UPnP streaming technology that supports sending audio signals up to 24bit/48kHz resolutions, and has multi-room capabilities, sending audio to various products and rooms “without audio degradation.” The turntable can be controlled through the new Pro-Ject control app.

The tonearm is 9 inches with a one piece aluminium tube, along with a Sumiko Rainier MM cartridge loaded in the box, with the tonearm pre-fitted.

Inside contains a high performance belt drive system, with a precision speed AC motor attached to the T-Line sub platter, which can drive a new zero resonance glass platter that provides “an ideal playback surface for vinyl records.”

Users can switch between speeds 33 and 45 RPM, and there is an analogue to digital conversion system for archiving records on a computer through USB in MP3 quality only. This model also includes an updated built in dual stage moving magnet phono stage for “hi-fi stereo sound.”

So far the only price available is £899, with further pricing still to come, and it will be available from September in black, white or walnut finishes.