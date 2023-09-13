Pro-Ject Introduces Its First WiFi Streaming Turntable

Pro-Ject has introduced its first WiFi streaming turntable, allowing simple streaming to a range of network-enabled audio devices including AV receivers, HiFi streamers, and modern streaming speakers.

Named the T2W, it incorporates up to date WiFi standards where users can stream in a standard compressed format, or in a 24bit/48kHz lossless format. It supports multiroom capabilities for numerous streams to a range of devices, and the ‘Pro-Ject Control’ app allows for simple setup.

This turntable is equipped with a high quality, dual stage, split passive MM phono preamp, and can be paired with an Ortofon 2M Red cartridge for a HiFi system without compromising anything. This is also the first time a Pro-Ject turntable utilises an integrated phono preamp like this.

The nine inch tonearm allows for updated low friction bearings, and an integrated headshell which minimises vibrations, and introduces an adjustable spring based anti-skating mechanism.

It utilises the same motor and drive system from the previous Pro-Ject T1, and has a 0.001mm main bearing with an electronically regulated AC motor, for speed accuracy and performance, switching from 33RPM to 45RPM just by flicking a switch.

Available in High Gloss Black, Walnut, and Satin White finishes is the CNC machined plinth, and the glass platter is heavier and thicker than previous versions.

Additionally, customised feet isolate the device from external vibrations.

The T2W also comes equipped with a protective dust cover, specially designed shielded phono cables, and a felt mat.

Users can listen wirelessly, through a physical ethernet connection, or through the T2W’s RCA outputs by using the phono preamplifier.

The T2W turntable will be available in Australia and New Zealand beginning December 2023, in Gloss Black, Gloss White, and Walnut finishes.

It will be available for AU$1,799 or NZ$1,999.