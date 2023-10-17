Pro-Ject Introduces Pink Floyd Inspired Turntable

Pink Floyd’s ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’ album was released 50 years ago, and to celebrate, Pro-Ject have designed a turntable inspired by the classic record.
The Dark Side Of The Moon Turntable is part of the company’s Artist Series and features an LED-backlit rainbow, recreating refracted light found on the album cover when spinning.
There is also a dimming function, and the extended on/off lever doubles as the beam of white light.
The 10-mm-thick glass platter rests on top of an aluminum sub platter, on a stainless steel axle, in a brass bushing, with a belt-drive system supporting playback at 33 & 45rpm using a specially designed speed switch.
Other features include an 8.6 inch acrylic and black aluminum low resonance tonearm, spring anti-skating, a bundled 7 inch single adaptor, and a Pick it PRO Special Edition cartridge, which was specifically tuned for this deck.
There is an MDF plinth topped by a triangular plate, a line of white hitting the left side, and a dimmable LED rainbow from the right.
This is a limited edition model, meaning the price isn’t cheap, retailing for around $3,000 AUD, launching this month.
Previously Pro-Ject have released other artist inspired decks including Metallica and The Beatles.
The eighth studio album from the band was released on March 1st, 1973, and was recently re-recorded as a solo project by Roger Waters.
Pro-Ject said, “our designers and technicians worked hard to capture the essence of the album artwork and funnel it into this beautiful tribute.”
Pro-Ject claims the result is an unmistakable homage to one of the most recognisable album covers.
The Dark Side of the Moon theme continues with a triangular plinth that mirrors the album cover’s dispersive prism. A solid aluminum sub-platter sits in the bronze bushing, supporting the 10mm glass structure.
See below some more tech specs:
- Dimensions: 495 x 135 x 405mm
- Drive principle: belt drive with electronic speed control.
- Effective arm length/mass:5mm / 6.0g.
- Included accessories: 15V DC / 0.8A power supply, 7 inch single adapter.
- Overhang:5mm.
- Platter bearing: stainless steel axle in a brass bushing.
- Platter: 10mm glass (felt mat included).
- Power consumption: 4W / 0W standby.
- Signal to noise:
- Speed drift: 33: +/-0,40%; 45: +/-0,30%.
- Speed: 33, 45 (electronic speed change).
- Tonearm:6 inches (22cm) straight acrylic.
- Weight:
- Wow & flutter: 33: +/-0,16%; 45: +/-0,14%.
