Pro-Ject Introduces Pink Floyd Inspired Turntable

Pink Floyd’s ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’ album was released 50 years ago, and to celebrate, Pro-Ject have designed a turntable inspired by the classic record.

The Dark Side Of The Moon Turntable is part of the company’s Artist Series and features an LED-backlit rainbow, recreating refracted light found on the album cover when spinning.

There is also a dimming function, and the extended on/off lever doubles as the beam of white light.

The 10-mm-thick glass platter rests on top of an aluminum sub platter, on a stainless steel axle, in a brass bushing, with a belt-drive system supporting playback at 33 & 45rpm using a specially designed speed switch.

Other features include an 8.6 inch acrylic and black aluminum low resonance tonearm, spring anti-skating, a bundled 7 inch single adaptor, and a Pick it PRO Special Edition cartridge, which was specifically tuned for this deck.

There is an MDF plinth topped by a triangular plate, a line of white hitting the left side, and a dimmable LED rainbow from the right.

This is a limited edition model, meaning the price isn’t cheap, retailing for around $3,000 AUD, launching this month.

Previously Pro-Ject have released other artist inspired decks including Metallica and The Beatles.

The eighth studio album from the band was released on March 1st, 1973, and was recently re-recorded as a solo project by Roger Waters.

Pro-Ject said, “our designers and technicians worked hard to capture the essence of the album artwork and funnel it into this beautiful tribute.”

Pro-Ject claims the result is an unmistakable homage to one of the most recognisable album covers.

The Dark Side of the Moon theme continues with a triangular plinth that mirrors the album cover’s dispersive prism. A solid aluminum sub-platter sits in the bronze bushing, supporting the 10mm glass structure.

See below some more tech specs:

  • Dimensions: 495 x 135 x 405mm
  • Drive principle: belt drive with electronic speed control.
  • Effective arm length/mass:5mm / 6.0g.
  • Included accessories: 15V DC / 0.8A power supply, 7 inch single adapter.
  • Overhang:5mm.
  • Platter bearing: stainless steel axle in a brass bushing.
  • Platter: 10mm glass (felt mat included).
  • Power consumption: 4W / 0W standby.
  • Signal to noise:
  • Speed drift: 33: +/-0,40%; 45: +/-0,30%.
  • Speed: 33, 45 (electronic speed change).
  • Tonearm:6 inches (22cm) straight acrylic.
  • Weight:
  • Wow & flutter: 33: +/-0,16%; 45: +/-0,14%.
