Pro-Ject Launches Limited Edition Peanuts Turntable with Charlie Brown Artwork

Pro-Ject Audio Systems has released a limited edition Peanuts turntable to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Charles M. Schulz’s beloved comic strip, combining nostalgia with audiophile-grade performance in a unique collector’s piece.

The turntable celebrates the milestone of the comic strip that debuted on October 2, 1950, featuring the iconic characters that have remained culturally relevant across multiple generations.

Based on Pro-Ject’s T1 BT platform, the Peanuts turntable features comic-inspired artwork with music-related themes as part of the company’s Artist Collection, which has previously included successful collaborations with AC/DC, Metallica, and Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

The special edition maintains serious audiophile credentials while adding distinctive visual appeal through Schulz’s timeless character designs.

The turntable incorporates an 8.6-inch premium aluminium tonearm paired with a pre-installed Ortofon OM 10 cartridge, providing a significant upgrade over typical entry-level stylus options.

The belt-drive system features a custom sub-platter connected to a precision-machined main bearing with a hardened steel axle and brass bushing, ensuring stable rotation for optimal audio reproduction.

Technical specifications include a thick glass platter for zero-resonance performance, complemented by a custom acrylic platter mat featuring Charlie Brown artwork.

The turntable supports both 33⅓ and 45 RPM speeds with manual changing, achieving speed variance of ±0.7% at 33 RPM and ±0.6% at 45 RPM, while wow and flutter measurements remain below 0.25%.

Modern connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0 capability for wireless streaming to compatible speakers or headphones, alongside traditional RCA outputs switchable between line and phono levels.

A built-in phono preamp eliminates the need for separate pre-amplification equipment, enabling direct connection to standard audio systems.

“As big fans of Peanuts at Pro-Ject Audio Systems, we wanted to celebrate this anniversary with a very special turntable,” said Heinz Lichtenegger, CEO and founder of Pro-Ject Audio Systems.

“We teamed up and designed the turntable artwork with music-related comic snippets and a special Charlie Brown acrylic record plate.”

The release pays homage to the musical legacy of Vince Guaraldi, whose “A Charlie Brown Christmas” soundtrack became synonymous with the Peanuts franchise.

Guaraldi’s jazz compositions for the animated television specials created an enduring musical connection that continues to influence new generations of listeners through various posthumous releases and archival recordings.

The limited edition turntable launched in June through authorised Pro-Ject dealers, with European pricing set at €599 and UK availability at £579 through Henley Audio.

Australian pricing is expected to be approximately AU$1,050-1,150, though official Australian distribution and pricing details have not been confirmed.

The turntable measures 16.3 inches wide by 13.2 inches deep by 3.9 inches high, weighing 8.4 pounds, making it suitable for standard audio furniture.

Included accessories comprise a dust cover, felt mat, RCA cable, and external power supply supporting 110-240V operation with a maximum 3W power consumption.

The Peanuts turntable represents Pro-Ject’s strategy of combining popular culture themes with serious audio engineering, targeting both vinyl enthusiasts and collectors who appreciate character-driven design elements.

The limited production run ensures exclusivity while maintaining the technical performance standards expected from Pro-Ject’s established turntable lineup.

US pricing and availability remain to be confirmed, though the turntable is expected to reach American markets soon following the European launch, continuing Pro-Ject’s tradition of global distribution for special edition releases in their Artist Collection series.