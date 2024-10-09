Pro-Ject Launches New Range Of Affordable Turntables

Pro-Ject Audio Systems has unveiled a new range of accessibly-priced turntables under its T1 Evo series. It comprises three models – the standard T1 Evo, the T1 Evo Phono and the T1 Evo BT.

All of them feature several improvements including a classic groove-slayer in the Ortofon OM10 MM phono cartridge, a larger sub-platter as well as electronic speed change.

The T1 Evo is a conventional turntable that requires connection to a traditional phono input connection on an amplifier, stereo, or home theater receiver. Alternatively, you will need to place an external phono preamp between the turntable and the audio system.

The T1 Evo Phono has a built-in MM phono preamp that’s also defeatable if you prefer a traditional connection.

The T1 Evo BT meanwhile has a built-in phono preamp and is also equipped with Bluetooth (BT 5.0, aptX HD) that enables listeners to wirelessly play vinyl records on Bluetooth headphones, speakers, and compatible audio systems.

%name Pro Ject Launches New Range Of Affordable Turntables

 

All three units support 33 1/3 and 45 RPM speeds for playing your records, selectable via an electronic speed change function.

Pro-Ject claims that the range’s stable drive system will have the tonearm and cartridge performing at its best. That tonearm is an 8.6-inch one-piece aluminium design with an integrated headshell, featuring high-quality bearings for frictionless tracking motion.

The T1 Evo series’ heavy glass platter has been crafted to reduce resonance as far as possible.

The turntables’ feet have also been designed to isolate the new deck from external vibrations that might affect vinyl playback.

All three new record players come with a dustcover and felt mat included, as well as Pro-Ject’s purpose-designed phono RCA cable.

pro ject t1 evo walnut feltmat dustcover front Pro Ject Launches New Range Of Affordable Turntables

Exact pricing and availability in Australia for the new T1 Evo Series are yet to be confirmed. The turntables are already confirmed to be available in the US towards the end of this month. In the US, the standard T1 Evo is priced at $449 (A$666) for, the Evo Phono costs $499 (A$74)), and the Evo BT is priced at $599 (A$899).

This year, Pro-Ject has unveiled several other stunning turntables including the Debut Evo 2 which is the first turntable where the RCA output box and the power socket are built into the plinth, as well as the XA B Balanced Acrylic Turntable that features a 10-inch aluminium tonearm.

