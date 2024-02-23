Pro-Ject Redesigns Juke Box E Turntable

Pro-Ject has updated its award-winning Juke Box E turntable, rebranded as the Juke Box E1, which is fairly similar to the predecessor, a just-add-speakers starter system with Bluetooth, vinyl playback, and built in amplification.

Now, it comes with a new tonearm, sub platter drive system, and convenient switching between 33 and 45RPM speeds.

This new version is more than a record player. Bluetooth offers the option of playing music from a smartphone or tablet, and the integrated phono stage, pre-amplifier, and power amplifier eliminate needing separates.

The company will also throw in a pair of speakers for a complete all-in-on system.

It has a CNC-machined wood chassis, aluminium tonearm, and Ortofon OM 5E cartridge, as well as a 50W per channel Class D amplifier.

The tonearm is pre-set and balanced, so the user just needs to attach the drive belt, slot in the platter, and plug it into the mains.

The display shows volume and input, along with the turntable speed selector. A 32-step potentiometer offers the options of choosing the playback volume.

The device will be available in four finishes, with Australian pricing and availability still to come.

Additionally, Juke Box E1 SET adds a pair of Pro-Ject’s Speaker Box 5 speakers in a matching finish, a speaker cable, and isolation feet. Australian pricing is yet to be revealed.

The original version launched in 2009, and the follow up won an award in 2019. The most recent, budget version, won an award in 2023.

