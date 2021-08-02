PS5 Adds 3D Audio Support For TV Speakers

Sony has unleashed its first major software update for the PS5, and will add support for 3D Audio through your television’s speakers.

You feature uses the microphone built into the DualSense controller to record the acoustics of your room, to best optimise the 3D setting to your place.

The update is live in beta form in many markets, including UK, US, Canada, Germany, France, and Japan – and will be available in Australia soon.

Once you can, simply enable the feature by going to Settings > Sound > Audio Output > Enable 3D audio for TV Speakers.

%name PS5 Adds 3D Audio Support For TV Speakers
