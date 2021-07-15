PS5 Is Back In Stock… For Now

Gaming Hardware, Gaming, Latest News by Nathan Jolly Share
X

Sony Direct is hosting a special invite-only PS5 restock for its members, which will occur on Saturday morning, at 5am AEST.

Keep in mind, this is an invite-only drop; in order to get invites from Sony Direct you’ll have to have an active account, and notifications set to ‘yes’.

Australians with a VPN can easily get involved in this drop, although you may need a third-party shipping company, and there’s no guarantee of getting an invite before Friday morning. Still, what are your other options?

The PS5 will retail for $USD499, with the PS5 Digital for $USD399.

Sony 290ES 728x90 1 PS5 Is Back In Stock... For Now
Moxyo Zigi Band 728x90 1 PS5 Is Back In Stock... For Now
PAN1992 MWO Banners LB 728x90px V2 PS5 Is Back In Stock... For Now
HAR0532 SHCHnews PBOX 728x90 PS5 Is Back In Stock... For Now
728x90 7 PS5 Is Back In Stock... For Now
Banner Shyla 728x90 PS5 Is Back In Stock... For Now
728 x 90 PS5 Is Back In Stock... For Now
LG HE FN Series Banners 4SQM LB 728x90 PS5 Is Back In Stock... For Now
T20SE 728x90 PS5 Is Back In Stock... For Now
ARL0385 Arlo Ultra 2 Olympic Banner 728x90 V1B scaled PS5 Is Back In Stock... For Now
Previous Post

Switch OLED Will Cost Everyone Much More Money - Except Nintendo

Xbox Offers New Tools To Control Kids' Spending

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Microsoft Eyeballing EA To Reignite Xbox, Beat PlayStation
in 'Smartphones'
Laser Unveils Its Latest Affordable Smart Home Products
in 'News'
MWC: LG Debuts V30S ThinQ Focusing On AI
in 'Smartphones'