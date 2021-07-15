PS5 Is Back In Stock… For Now

Sony Direct is hosting a special invite-only PS5 restock for its members, which will occur on Saturday morning, at 5am AEST.

Keep in mind, this is an invite-only drop; in order to get invites from Sony Direct you’ll have to have an active account, and notifications set to ‘yes’.

Australians with a VPN can easily get involved in this drop, although you may need a third-party shipping company, and there’s no guarantee of getting an invite before Friday morning. Still, what are your other options?

The PS5 will retail for $USD499, with the PS5 Digital for $USD399.