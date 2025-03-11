PS5 Pro Games Set To Receive Major Graphics Boost

News by Varun Godinho Share
X

Sony’s PS5 Pro console arrived in Australia last year and is currently ranged at retailers such as JB Hi-Fi for $1,199.

Significantly more expensive than its predecessor, games on the console are set to receive a major graphics upgrade next year.

Chipmaker AMD recently debuted its new FidelityFX Super Resolution 4 (FSR 4) upscaling technology on its Radeon RX 9070 and 9070 Ti GPUs.

That technology, which was co-developed with Sony, is now being planned to be used to boost the PlayStation Super Spectral Resolution (PSSR) technology within the PS5 Pro.

784128 Product 5 I 638621395977778890 PS5 Pro Games Set To Receive Major Graphics Boost

 

The PS5 Pro’s PSSR upscaling feature will lets the console running lower-resolution versions of games make them appear like they’re actually in 4K.

The FSR 4 will make it into the PlayStation 5 Pro via a software update, rather than requiring any hardware upgrades.

“Our target is to have something very similar to FSR 4’s upscaler available on PS5 Pro for 2026 titles as the next evolution of PSSR,” PlayStation’s lead architect Mark Cerney told Digital Foundry.

%name PS5 Pro Games Set To Receive Major Graphics Boost

 

“The neural network (and training recipe) in FSR 4’s upscaler are the first results of the Amethyst collaboration,” Cerney added before calling it a “more advanced approach that can exceed the crispness of PSSR.”

Amethyst was the name of the collaboration project announced in December 2023 between Sony and AMD.

AMD said in a tweet, “We are proud to collaborate with PlayStation on Project Amethyst. FSR 4 is looking fantastic! Excited for the co-development with Sony Interactive Entertainment on the models used for the FSR 4 upscaler. This is just the beginning. Stay tuned for what’s next!”

Cerny has hinted that the new technology could be used beyond just PlayStation consoles.

“Now to be clear, this technology has uses beyond PlayStation, and it’s about supporting broad work in machine learning across a variety of devices – the biggest win is when developers can freely move their code from device to device,” said Cerny.

WEB BANNERS5 scaled PS5 Pro Games Set To Receive Major Graphics Boost
Westan 728x90px PS5 Pro Games Set To Receive Major Graphics Boost
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled PS5 Pro Games Set To Receive Major Graphics Boost
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 PS5 Pro Games Set To Receive Major Graphics Boost
728x90 we see oled CN PS5 Pro Games Set To Receive Major Graphics Boost
JBL TourPro3 728x90 PS5 Pro Games Set To Receive Major Graphics Boost
728x90 PS5 Pro Games Set To Receive Major Graphics Boost
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px PS5 Pro Games Set To Receive Major Graphics Boost
hitachi banner 728x90 PS5 Pro Games Set To Receive Major Graphics Boost
AU X8 Banner 728x90 PS5 Pro Games Set To Receive Major Graphics Boost
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 PS5 Pro Games Set To Receive Major Graphics Boost
728 x 90 PS5 Pro Games Set To Receive Major Graphics Boost
Haier 728x90 1 PS5 Pro Games Set To Receive Major Graphics Boost
Uniden Channelnews SoloX July 2024 728x90 1 PS5 Pro Games Set To Receive Major Graphics Boost
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 PS5 Pro Games Set To Receive Major Graphics Boost
728x90 PS5 Pro Games Set To Receive Major Graphics Boost
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x PS5 Pro Games Set To Receive Major Graphics Boost
PAN2664 ChannelNews Banner CM3 728x90px V1 PS5 Pro Games Set To Receive Major Graphics Boost
FLOODLIGHT 2024 Banner 728x90px PS5 Pro Games Set To Receive Major Graphics Boost
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader PS5 Pro Games Set To Receive Major Graphics Boost
Litheaudio 728x90 PS5 Pro Games Set To Receive Major Graphics Boost
denon perl white 728x90 1 PS5 Pro Games Set To Receive Major Graphics Boost
Previous Post

JBL Unveils Flip 7 and Charge 6 Speakers with AI Sound Boost

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Microsoft Patents New Surface Pro

Rugby Australia Taps Amazon Alexa For World Cup