PS5 Pro Games Set To Receive Major Graphics Boost

Sony’s PS5 Pro console arrived in Australia last year and is currently ranged at retailers such as JB Hi-Fi for $1,199.

Significantly more expensive than its predecessor, games on the console are set to receive a major graphics upgrade next year.

Chipmaker AMD recently debuted its new FidelityFX Super Resolution 4 (FSR 4) upscaling technology on its Radeon RX 9070 and 9070 Ti GPUs.

That technology, which was co-developed with Sony, is now being planned to be used to boost the PlayStation Super Spectral Resolution (PSSR) technology within the PS5 Pro.

The PS5 Pro’s PSSR upscaling feature will lets the console running lower-resolution versions of games make them appear like they’re actually in 4K.

The FSR 4 will make it into the PlayStation 5 Pro via a software update, rather than requiring any hardware upgrades.

“Our target is to have something very similar to FSR 4’s upscaler available on PS5 Pro for 2026 titles as the next evolution of PSSR,” PlayStation’s lead architect Mark Cerney told Digital Foundry.

“The neural network (and training recipe) in FSR 4’s upscaler are the first results of the Amethyst collaboration,” Cerney added before calling it a “more advanced approach that can exceed the crispness of PSSR.”

Amethyst was the name of the collaboration project announced in December 2023 between Sony and AMD.

AMD said in a tweet, “We are proud to collaborate with PlayStation on Project Amethyst. FSR 4 is looking fantastic! Excited for the co-development with Sony Interactive Entertainment on the models used for the FSR 4 upscaler. This is just the beginning. Stay tuned for what’s next!”

Cerny has hinted that the new technology could be used beyond just PlayStation consoles.

“Now to be clear, this technology has uses beyond PlayStation, and it’s about supporting broad work in machine learning across a variety of devices – the biggest win is when developers can freely move their code from device to device,” said Cerny.