PS5 Pro Upgrades For Gran Turismo 7, Until Dawn, Ratchet Clank And More

A raft of games – including Hogwarts Legacy, The First Descendant, Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Assassin’s Creed: Shadows, The Crew Motorfest and The Last of Us Part II Remastered – have been “enhanced” by creators to cater to owners of the long-anticipated, and newly released PS5 Pro.

“It’s humbling to see how game creators have embraced the latest technology from PS5 Pro, and several games will be patched with free software updates for gamers to take advantage of PS5 Pro’s features,” said Hideaki Nishino, CEO, Platform Business Group, Sony Interactive Entertainment.

“These games can be identified with a PS5 Pro Enhanced label within their title.”

The PS5 Pro’s enhancements include PS5 Pro Game Boost, which “can apply to more than 8,500 backward compatible PS4 games playable on PS5 Pro”. NIshino said the feature may stabilise or improve the performance of supported PS4 and PS5 games.

He said the PS5 Pro was built “with deeply engaged players and game creators in mind – as many have asked for a console that runs even higher fidelity graphics with smoother frame rates at 60FPS. We achieved this on PS5 Pro with several key performance features”.

To wit: upgraded GPU, with 67% more Compute Units than the current PS5 console, and 28% faster memory.

“Overall, this enables up to 45% faster rendering for gameplay, making the experience much smoother,” Nishino said.

He said “more powerful ray tracing provides more dynamic reflection and refraction of light. This allows the rays to be cast at double, and at times triple, the speeds of the current PS5 console”.

The PS5 Pro also marks the introduction of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, an AI-driven upscaling that Nishino says uses a machine learning-based technology to provide “super sharp image clarity by adding an extraordinary amount of detail”.

PS5 Pro has Wi-Fi 7 for territories supporting this standard. VRR and 8K gaming are also supported.

The PS5 Pro will cost A$1,199. Pre-orders start September 26, and it will be in stores November 7.

The full list of announced games to have been enhanced:

Alan Wake 2

Assassin’s Creed: Shadows

Demon’s Souls

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Gran Turismo 7

Hogwarts Legacy

Horizon Forbidden West

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Crew Motorfest

The First Descendant

The Last of Us Part II Remastered