PS5 Ready To Welcome Apple Music

News by Nathan Jolly Share
X

PlayStation 5 users with keen eyes have noticed an option for Apple Music appear on their console, suggesting the streaming service is set to impact the PS5 imminently.

Screen Shot 2021 10 15 at 2.03.54 pm PS5 Ready To Welcome Apple Music

The above screenshot was shared on Reddit, however the user was unable to download it at the moment, with a message saying, “this app is playable only on PS4″.

Other users have see the Apple Music option pop up at various times, then disappear.

This all suggests that a select few users got a sneak peek at a feature that is coming soon – perhaps at Apple’s event on Monday.

Leaderboard 728x90 1 PS5 Ready To Welcome Apple Music
Media 728 × 90 PS5 Ready To Welcome Apple Music
728x90 PS5 Ready To Welcome Apple Music
Antiglare 728x90 PS5 Ready To Welcome Apple Music
728x90 PS5 Ready To Welcome Apple Music
UE Wonderboom2 CNWeb LB Blue PS5 Ready To Welcome Apple Music
Belkin Better Together 728x90 1 PS5 Ready To Welcome Apple Music
DCS 6100LH 728x90 smarthouse PS5 Ready To Welcome Apple Music
SOUL S GEAR 4SQM banner 728x90px PS5 Ready To Welcome Apple Music
728x90 Leaderboard REL PS5 Ready To Welcome Apple Music

Previous Post

Samsung Lifestyle TV Range Expands Beautifully

New Lenovo To Feature Second Screen For Drawing

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Huawei P20 Takes On Samsung With Triple Camera Set-Up
in 'Smartphones'
Razer Ready New Flagship Gaming Headset
in 'Gaming Hardware'
Facebook VR Glasses - To Replace Smartphones By 2022?
in 'Smartphones'