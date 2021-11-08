PS5 Ready To Welcome Apple Music

PlayStation 5 users with keen eyes have noticed an option for Apple Music appear on their console, suggesting the streaming service is set to impact the PS5 imminently.

The above screenshot was shared on Reddit, however the user was unable to download it at the moment, with a message saying, “this app is playable only on PS4″.

Other users have see the Apple Music option pop up at various times, then disappear.

This all suggests that a select few users got a sneak peek at a feature that is coming soon – perhaps at Apple’s event on Monday.