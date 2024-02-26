PSB’s New Earbuds With Audiodo Personal Sound Begin Shipping

Almost a year after being previewed at AXPONA 2023, PSB has revealed its M4U TWM earbuds have become available in the US, Canada and reportedly Australia.

The buds use algorithms which allow the listener to calibrate the headphones / earbuds to match the listening capabilities of each ear.

After completing a hearing test, which can be accessed via the PSB Headphones app, Audiodo Personal Sound will map out a precise profile of the user’s hearing.

It will calculate what changes are required based on personal sound perception, and will then formulate a compensation curve for the listener, which can be applied to the overall sound.

They come with RoomFeel technology, which mimics the listening experience to a pair of high-quality, full range speakers, creating an open, natural listening experience, similar to that of listening to actual speakers in a room.

The accompanying app provides access to all settings, including Audiodo Personal Sound tests, transparency modes, battery levels, and the latest firmware updates.

See below additional features of the M4U TWM earbuds:

  • Magneto-Static, Hybrid Planar dual driver design.
  • In-ear lightweight secure fit.
  • Activate voice assistants or use hard-click buttons for hands-free.
  • Wireless auto-pairing with any Bluetooth enabled device.
  • RoomFeel, Audiodo, and cVc (clear voice capture).
  • IP65 rated for protection against sweat, dust, and weather.
  • Rechargeable battery with 8 hours playback & 24 hours in smart charging case for 32 hours total extended playtime.

The PSB M4U TWM wireless earbuds are currently available for U$199 from Amazon or CA$299 from Amazon.ca. They are currently available for A$349 from Melbourne Hi-Fi and Digital Cinema.

