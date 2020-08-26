According to Taiwanese trade publication, DigiTimes, Q3 sales of MacBook devices (inc. MacBook Pro & MacBook Air lines) jumped by a fifth year-on-year, with shipments to the Asia Pacific region notching record highs.

The results are concurrent with Apple’s earnings report for Q3Y20, with Mac sales booming as staffers transition to work-from-home amid coronavirus restrictions.

Mac sales reportedly generated double digit growth in the quarter to around US$7 billion.

The news follows the launch of Apple’s new MacBook Air and revamped 13-in MacBook Pro earlier this year.

Results are align with broader industry trends, as notebooks from the likes of Acer, HP and Google’s Chromecast range notch booming growth from work-from-home measures.

Supply chain sources have reportedly corroborated Apple’s admission in its July earnings call that the 2020 iPhone portfolio will be released later than usual – commentators are predicting October instead of the usual September window.

Apple is set to unveil its first 5G-supported iPhones this year.