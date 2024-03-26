Qantas Moving To Panasonic 4K OLED Display

Latest News by Staff Writer Share
X

4K OLED TVs are a big hit in the TV market, now flyers on select airlines including Qantas can now get the same quality TV display when they fly with the launch of new Panasonic in flight 4K display systems.

According to Panasonic’s aviation division true 4K HDR in flight picture quality is coming to Qantas, and later United Airlines, and Qatar airlines all who fly out of Australia.

The new display technology is being delivered Panasonic Avionics’ in-flight entertainment (IFE) division that has the lion’s share of the global inflight entertainment business.

The new OLED display will also  supports HDR10 and HDR10+,with the new back seat systems also delivering  multi-channel spatial audio, upto 100W fast-charging USB-C, Bluetooth headphone connectivity, and a modular architecture that allows airlines to upgrade as new technology becomes available.QFA350 First 2 Qantas Moving To Panasonic 4K OLED Display

Last year Panasonic unveiled an extension of its  Astrova IFE portfolio with new 4K OLED monitors for First and Business Class cabins,  five sizes are available for airlines they include 19, 22, 27, 32, and 42 inch display screens.

“Each of the new monitors will be 4K OLED, with airlines offered the highest definition and image quality in the skies in every aircraft cabin,” the company said.

Icelandair is confirmed to be the first company to install the Astrova 4K OLED systems, commencing Q4 2024. Icelandair will install 16-inch OLED monitors in business class and 13-inch displays in Economy on its forthcoming Airbus A321neo LR aircraft.

This will be followed by Qantas which plans to install the monitors in its newly Airbus A350-1000 aircraft and retrofitted A330-200 fleet.

United Airlines plans to install Panasonic’s Astrova on select new Boeing 787 and Airbus A321XLR aircraft as from early 2025.

Egyptair will fit its A350 Business Class cabins with 19-inch 4K OLED monitors, and have 12-inch LCD monitors installed in Economy, while Qatar plans to install its Panasonic’s 22-inch 4K OLED screens in Business Class and 13-inch screens in Economy.

Timelines for Qantas, Egyptair and Qatar are not yet known.

Aspire Vero Banner Intel CCF 728x90 Qantas Moving To Panasonic 4K OLED Display
Martin Logan 728 x 90 Qantas Moving To Panasonic 4K OLED Display
4SQM True X Banner 4 Qantas Moving To Panasonic 4K OLED Display
QUEEN 728x90 Qantas Moving To Panasonic 4K OLED Display
PAN0029 Digital Banners Curry Leaderboard 728x90 02 Qantas Moving To Panasonic 4K OLED Display
PN64 4Square Media 728x90 1 Qantas Moving To Panasonic 4K OLED Display
728x90 Iconic Qantas Moving To Panasonic 4K OLED Display
hitachi banner 728x90 Qantas Moving To Panasonic 4K OLED Display
Leaderboard Done 728X90 Qantas Moving To Panasonic 4K OLED Display
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Qantas Moving To Panasonic 4K OLED Display
Previous Post

Lithe Audio And Lilin Integrate AI For Security Solutions

RSL Debuts New Affordable Subwoofer

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Spotify “On Its Way” To Launch Physical Audio Products
Samsung Moves To AMD Processors For Smartphone Gaming Boost
Intel & Microsoft To Bring Bitcoin Tech To Businesses