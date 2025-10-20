Quad Unveils Platina Integrated Amplifier After Five-Year Development

Quad has officially launched the Platina Integrated Amplifier, the centrepiece of its new Platina Series and what the British brand calls its “finest-ever integrated amplifier” following a five-year development process.

First seen as a prototype at High End Munich 2023, the Platina Integrated represents an exhaustive redesign that rethinks every circuit element from the ground up.

Quad engineers re-examined its amplifier heritage, traceable to the 33/303 pre/power combination launched in 1967, while developing technology for modern demands.

Where suitable components couldn’t be sourced, Quad designed custom parts in partnership with manufacturers including Wurth Elektronik.

The dual-mono Class A/B design delivers 200W per channel into 8Ω and 300W into 4Ω, with maximum output current of 20A.

A custom 630VA toroidal transformer combines with 44,000µF per channel of power supply capacitance for high current delivery and stability under load.

The low-impedance, noise-immune design uses extensive surface-mount component integration for shorter signal paths, lower impedance, and reduced electromagnetic interference through optimised component placement.

The ESS Sabre ES9038PRO 32-bit DAC handles digital sources up to PCM 768kHz and DSD512, with dual master clocks minimising jitter.

The amplifier is Roon Tested for seamless integration.

Analogue inputs include balanced XLR, three RCAs (two line-level, one MM/MC phono), while digital inputs comprise USB-C, two optical, two coaxial, and HDMI ARC for home cinema integration.

The dedicated MM/MC phono stage offers three gain settings (46dB, 52dB, 60dB) and adjustable impedance (50KΩ for MM, 360Ω for MC) through low-noise JFET design, with signal-to-noise ratio exceeding 78dB for MM and 70dB for MC.

Outputs include gold-plated speaker binding posts, RCA and balanced XLR pre-outs for external power amplifiers or subwoofers, and a 6.35mm headphone socket.

Dedicated headphone circuitry uses ultra-low-noise current-feedback design for improved clarity, wider bandwidth, and better transient response.

Output impedance measures 2.35Ω with load range of 20–600Ω and THD below 0.01%.

The steel chassis features thick anodised aluminium front panel and vibration-damping feet.

Side-mounted heat sinks echo classic Quad designs while incorporating modern industrial aesthetics.

The 4.3-inch full-colour IPS display (800 × 480) shows volume, real-time signal levels, and logos in signature “sci-fi green” across the Platina Series.

The Platina Stream network player will launch alongside the Integrated, featuring the ES9038Pro DAC, support for Roon Ready, Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect, Qobuz Connect, Plex, and TuneIn Radio.

Balanced XLR and unbalanced RCA outputs enable integration with the Platina Integrated or third-party equipment.

A matching CD transport will complete the lineup in autumn 2026.

The Platina Series represents Quad’s effort to reclaim market share from Cambridge Audio, Naim, Rega, and other British hi-fi brands.

Following the reintroduction of the 33/303 pre/power duo and the Quad 3 Integrated Amplifier announced earlier in 2025, the company is leveraging its heritage while addressing modern connectivity demands.

The Platina Integrated Amplifier launches next month for $7,999 in black or silver finishes.

Physical dimensions measure 445 × 134.5 × 348mm with net weight of 17.1kg.