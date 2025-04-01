Qualcomm Confirms Snapdragon Launch Event

News by Varun Godinho Share
X

Qualcomm has scheduled a product launch event in China that’s set to take place on Wednesday, April 2.

The company has teased a ‘new-generation, powerful group’ Snapdragon flagship new product.

The product is not expected to be a more powerful version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite, but rather a successor to last year’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, according to GSM Arena.

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is the processor behind the performance-driven midrangers from brands such as Motorola and Honor.

gsmarena 004 Qualcomm Confirms Snapdragon Launch Event

 

The rumoured 8s Gen 4 chip is expected to be manufactured using TSMC’s 4nm process and will feature an all-big-core CPU architecture.

It will likely have a 1+3+2+2 architecture with 1x Cortex-X4 prime core clocked @ 3.21 GHz, 3x Cortex-A720 cores @ 3.01 GHz, 2x Cortex-A720 cores clocked @ 2.8 GHz, and 2x Cortex-A720 cores clocked @ 2.02 GHz.

For enhanced graphics, the 8s Gen 4 is also expected to bring an Adreno 825 GPU, similar to the Adreno 830 found in the SD 8 Elite but with fewer cores.

Qualcomm Qualcomm Confirms Snapdragon Launch Event

 

The image signal processor, modem, and “other core modules” are reportedly derived from the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

Benchmark scores for the processor reportedly demonstrate that it will achieve over 2 million points on AnTuTu, placing its performance somewhere between the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

The first batch of phones with the new chip are expected to launch across brands such as Oppo, Redmi and Xiaomi.

Apple's AI Doctor Could Revolutionise Digital Health by 2026

Acer Unveils New Predator QD-OLED Gaming Monitors

