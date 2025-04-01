Qualcomm Confirms Snapdragon Launch Event

Qualcomm has scheduled a product launch event in China that’s set to take place on Wednesday, April 2.

The company has teased a ‘new-generation, powerful group’ Snapdragon flagship new product.

The product is not expected to be a more powerful version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite, but rather a successor to last year’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, according to GSM Arena.

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is the processor behind the performance-driven midrangers from brands such as Motorola and Honor.

The rumoured 8s Gen 4 chip is expected to be manufactured using TSMC’s 4nm process and will feature an all-big-core CPU architecture.

It will likely have a 1+3+2+2 architecture with 1x Cortex-X4 prime core clocked @ 3.21 GHz, 3x Cortex-A720 cores @ 3.01 GHz, 2x Cortex-A720 cores clocked @ 2.8 GHz, and 2x Cortex-A720 cores clocked @ 2.02 GHz.

For enhanced graphics, the 8s Gen 4 is also expected to bring an Adreno 825 GPU, similar to the Adreno 830 found in the SD 8 Elite but with fewer cores.

The image signal processor, modem, and “other core modules” are reportedly derived from the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

Benchmark scores for the processor reportedly demonstrate that it will achieve over 2 million points on AnTuTu, placing its performance somewhere between the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

The first batch of phones with the new chip are expected to launch across brands such as Oppo, Redmi and Xiaomi.