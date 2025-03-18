Qualcomm Debuts New Snapdragon G Series Chips For Handheld Gaming Devices

Qualcomm has introduced three new processors that will soon power several Android-based handheld gaming devices.

These new processors include the Snapdragon G3 Gen 3, Snapdragon G2 Gen 2, and Snapdragon G1 Gen 2.

The most powerful among them, the Snapdragon G3 Gen 3, will be featured within handheld gaming consoles from the likes of Ayaneo and Onex.

Qualcomm says that the Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 is the first Snapdragon G Series platform to support Lumen, Unreal Engine 5’s fully dynamic global illumination and reflections system, for Android handheld-dedicated gaming devices.

It can drive devices with up to a QHD+ screen with a peak 144 Hz refresh rate.

%name Qualcomm Debuts New Snapdragon G Series Chips For Handheld Gaming Devices

 

The company claims that it features 30% faster CPU performance and 28% faster advanced graphics capabilities, coupled with better power optimizations and energy efficiencies. With support for Wi-Fi 7, players can also likely reduce latency and increase bandwidth.

This chip is expected to appear inside the Ayaneo Pocket S2, set to release later this month. Other devices expected to feature this chip include the upcoming Ayaneo Gaming Pad tablet, and the OnexSugar Sugar 1 handheld which will be the world’s first dual-screen Android-based gaming handheld device.

%name Qualcomm Debuts New Snapdragon G Series Chips For Handheld Gaming Devices

 

The mid-tier Snapdragon G2 Gen 2 meanwhile is aimed for gaming and cloud gaming at 144fps on dedicated gaming devices, with a claimed 2.3x CPU performance increase and 3.8x faster GPU capabilities over Snapdragon G2 Gen 1. It too supports Wi-Fi 7.

The octa-core processor features a single prime core for demanding tasks, four performance cores, and three efficiency cores. It will appear Retroid handheld gaming devices over the coming months.

%name Qualcomm Debuts New Snapdragon G Series Chips For Handheld Gaming Devices

 

The Snapdragon G1 Gen 2 includes two mid-tier performance cores and six low-end efficiency cores. The onboard Adreno A12 GPU can handle panels with up to full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

It supports 1080p at 120 FPS over Wi-Fi. Intended for cloud gaming on dedicated handheld Android gaming devices, it drives 80% faster CPU and 25% faster GPU performance according to Qualcomm.

Retroid is expected to adopt this low-power gaming chipset. The Retroid Pocket PR Classic will feature this processor alongside an OLED screen.

