Google Glass has failed for a second time, with the tech giant pulling its creepiest product from sale.

Google didn’t give any reasoning for the discontinuation, simply posting the following short message:

“Thank you for over a decade of innovation and partnership. As of March 15, 2023, we will no longer sell Glass Enterprise Edition. We will continue supporting Glass Enterprise Edition until September 15, 2023.”

Google Glass first entered the market in 2013, but privacy concerns and a A$2,250 price tag saw sales stumble early on.

In 2017, Google repositioned the AR glasses as an enterprise tool, launching Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 at a more affordable A$1,500 with a Snapdragon XR1 platform and a 1.7GHz clock speed, and a larger display.

The headsets will continue to work after support is pulled, and third-party support is likely to continue. Google’s videoconferencing app will, however, have a September 15 end date.

 

 

