Razer Debuts First Fast OLED Laptop Display

The gaming hardware company best known for their fondness of RGB lights, Razer, has just announced the latest details for their anticipated Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop. Even more exciting than the powerful specs, is the inclusion of a 240Hz OLED display.

OLED displays are a double-edged sword in the gaming world, as displays with OLED technology generally sacrifice the high refresh rates of their LED cousins for a high-quality picture and popping colour.

The Razer Blade 15 is the first laptop on the market to sport a high refresh rate OLED display, with one of the only other displays offering the same being the $2,299 AUD Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor.

The display on the Razer Blade 15 boasts 400 nits of brightness and 100% DCI-P3 colours, making it perfect for those looking to game immersively on the go, as well as for video and photo editing and animating. While the Razer Blade 15 wont scratch the 4K itch, coming with only a 1440P panel, the small 15” size should make telling the difference next to impossible.

To keep up with such a monster of a display, Razer have fitted their new laptop with an Intel Core i9-12900H processor and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU. Alongside this is 32GB of DDR5 Ram and a 1TB SSD. For those who need more room, Razer have chucked in an extra M.2 slot.

As per the rest of the Razer Blade series, the body is made of milled aluminium, and has Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, USB-A, HDMI and full-sized SD connection.

The Razer Blade 15 is yet to be released, but is likely to arrive in the fourth quarter of 2022, with an announced MSRP of $3,499.99 USD (Just under $5,000 AUD, however an official Aussie price is yet to be announced).