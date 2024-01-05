Razer Unveils New Soundbar With AI Tracking

Razer has recently revealed a new soundbar, the Leviathan V2 Pro, which features beamforming technology complete with AI-powered head tracking.

The company is claiming this soundbar will deliver hyper-realistic 3D audio that can adapt to movements in real time.

The key feature is being able to track head movements using integrated microphones. It allows the soundbar to continuously adjust the beamforming, which directs sound waves straight to the user’s ears.

The soundbar also boasts support for THX spatial audio, in order to enhance the spatial accuracy of the audio. The user will not only hear sounds from all directions but will be able to pick the exact location.

It has a multi-driver design, with five full-range 2-inch drivers, as well as a down-firing subwoofer for clear, rich bass.

The device is also customisable, equipped with Razer Chroma RGB, which allows the user to personalise the lighting, with a choice of 16.8 million colours and effects. There is also a range of connectivity options including, Bluetooth 5.0, USB, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The user will also be able to control the speaker through the Razer Audio App and Leiyun software, where they can adjust EQ settings, customise lighting, and more.

Currently, the Leviathan V2 Pro soundbar is available in China from various platforms, priced at 3,699 yuan (approx. A$788). It’s unclear if the soundbar will make its way to Australia.