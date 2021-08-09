Razer’s New RGB Face Mask Is Now In Beta

If you’ve ever put on a face mask and thought “this could use a little more RGB lighting”, you’re in luck – Razer is opening beta testing for the new Razer Zephyr.

Formerly known as Project Hazel, the Razer Zephyr is the gaming hardware giant’s new wearable air purifier concept.

Featuring N95 respirators with active ventilation, and automatic UV sterilisation via the charging case, the Zephyr is billed as “the world’s smartest mask”. It has a transparent design with interior lights for dark conditions, allowing others to see the wearer speak, as well as a built-in microphone and amplifier to reduce muffling – and, as can be expected on a Razer product, customisable RGB lighting.

“Backed by smart technology, innovation, and community feedback, it’s designed to be safe, social and sustainable,” the company says.

Though first exhibited as a concept at CES, the Zephyr is now slated for an actual physical release in the fourth quarter of this year, though as yet there are no details on its pricing or availability. A community beta is now open through Razer’s website, though the manufacturer has not said when testers will receive their masks.

