Chinese smartphone manufacturer, realme, has pledged to significantly ramp up its connected home ecosystem with the forthcoming launch of a new smart speaker, smart TV and more – currently reserved for overseas markets as India.

The news comes as fellow Chinese smartphone maker, Huawei, continues to face backlash from Western governments over data security, losing its Android license amidst cybersecurity concerns from the Trump administration.

realme is powered by Oppo and recently launched in the Australian market, offering competitively priced smartphones from a dedicated AU website and through local retailers such as The Good Guys.

The company’s smart home system will be controllable via the Realme Link app, with new IoT products set to include the likes of a smart toothbrush, smart plug, smart sweeping matching and more in the future.

realme’s India Chief Executive, Madhav Sheth, has announced it’s expanding its local workforce to 10,000 by year end, alongside a ramp up in local manufacturing capabilities to support its “Made in India” initiative.

The news signals a strategy for Chinese phone makers to invest away from Western markets, as data security concerns persist from local lawmakers amidst the roll-out go 5G technology for the connected home.

Whilst realme’s expansion is initially flagged for overseas, some commentators claim it’s not unlikely its smart home products could be sold in the future, with the likes of fellow Chinese maker Xiaomi selling smart home air purifiers, smart smart bulbs and smart security cameras for its Australian web store.

Local retailers such as JB Hi-Fi are selling Xiaomi smartphones, alongside the company’s electric scooters and folding electric bikes.