Refresh Rates Of Up To 600 Hz On New Acer Gaming Monitors

Latest News by Peter Holmes Share
X

Three new Acer Nitro gaming monitors come with 24-inch or 27-inch panels, refresh rates of up to 600 Hz, response times of up to 0.1 ms, and AMD FreeSync Premium certification “engineered to ensure smoother frames by minimising screen stuttering and tearing”.

The recent reveal also included new Acer and Nitro smart monitors.

“Both the new Nitro and Acer smart monitors include features that enhance user convenience and usability when working or streaming content directly from the devices, including the built-in WebOS platform, screen-mirroring technology, and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support,” says the manufacturer.

The 24-inch Nitro XV240 F6 (main picture) is an FHD-resolution monitor with a 600 Hz refresh rate and up to a 0.1 ms G-to-G response time, “making it among the fastest gaming displays currently available”, says Acer.

It has a VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification and supports 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

The Nitro XV270 F5 is one of the 27-inch gaming monitors featuring an FHD (1920×1080) IPS panel with a 520 Hz refresh rate, and a response time of 0.5 ms G-to-G. The HDR10-certified display has 400 nits peak brightness and a 100,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio.

The Nitro XV270U F5 comes with a 27-inch WQHD (2560×1440) IPS display, a 500 Hz refresh rate, and up to 0.5 ms G-to-G response time. With HDR10 and 99% sRGB colour gamut support, combined with 250 nits brightness and a 100,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

Acer says the new smart monitors come with WebOS built-in, “allowing users to conveniently surf, work, and play, without having to open a laptop or connect to another device”.

They also include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, Airplay and Miracast for wireless screen mirroring, and a RJ45 port for additional internet connection options.

Screen Shot 2024 09 11 at 11.35.14 am Refresh Rates Of Up To 600 Hz On New Acer Gaming Monitors
Acer CS322QK

The CS322QK smart monitor features 4K Ultra HD resolution, with HDR 10 and 98% DCI-P3 colour gamut support.

The Nitro GS272U M combines a WQHD (2560×1440) display and 180 Hz refresh rate.

Pricing and Availability

The Nitro XV240 F6 monitor will be available in North America in Q1 2025, starting at USD 599.99; in EMEA in Q1 2025, starting at EUR 899; and in China in Q4 2024, starting at RMB 4,999.

The Nitro XV270U F5 monitor will be available in North America in Q1 2025, starting at USD 799.99; in EMEA in Q1 2025, starting at EUR 799; and in China in Q4 2024, starting at RMB 4,999.

The Nitro XV270 F5 monitor will be available in North America in Q1 2025, starting at USD 599.99; in EMEA in Q1 2025, starting at EUR 699; and in China in Q4 2024, starting at RMB 4,999.

The Acer CS322QK smart monitor will be available in North America in Q4 2024, starting at USD 599.99, and in EMEA in Q4 2024, starting at EUR 899.

The Nitro GS272U M smart monitor will be available in North America in Q1 2025, starting at USD 349.99, and in EMEA in Q1 2025, starting at EUR 599.

Leaderboard 728x90 1 Refresh Rates Of Up To 600 Hz On New Acer Gaming Monitors
Whatmough 728x90 Refresh Rates Of Up To 600 Hz On New Acer Gaming Monitors
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled Refresh Rates Of Up To 600 Hz On New Acer Gaming Monitors
Haier 728x90 1 Refresh Rates Of Up To 600 Hz On New Acer Gaming Monitors
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 Refresh Rates Of Up To 600 Hz On New Acer Gaming Monitors
728x90 Refresh Rates Of Up To 600 Hz On New Acer Gaming Monitors
PAN0029 Digital Banners Curry Leaderboard 728x90 02 Refresh Rates Of Up To 600 Hz On New Acer Gaming Monitors
728x90 Iconic Refresh Rates Of Up To 600 Hz On New Acer Gaming Monitors
05 Channel New Banner T30S COMBO 728x90 Refresh Rates Of Up To 600 Hz On New Acer Gaming Monitors
3sixT GS24 EDM 728 x 90 px 02 Refresh Rates Of Up To 600 Hz On New Acer Gaming Monitors
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 Refresh Rates Of Up To 600 Hz On New Acer Gaming Monitors
Litheaudio 728x90 Refresh Rates Of Up To 600 Hz On New Acer Gaming Monitors
728X90 Refresh Rates Of Up To 600 Hz On New Acer Gaming Monitors
Middleton 728x90px Product Refresh Rates Of Up To 600 Hz On New Acer Gaming Monitors
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 Refresh Rates Of Up To 600 Hz On New Acer Gaming Monitors
QUEEN 728x90 Refresh Rates Of Up To 600 Hz On New Acer Gaming Monitors
hitachi banner 728x90 Refresh Rates Of Up To 600 Hz On New Acer Gaming Monitors
BEL2385 4SQ Dock Banners 4SQ 728x90 Refresh Rates Of Up To 600 Hz On New Acer Gaming Monitors
728x90 Refresh Rates Of Up To 600 Hz On New Acer Gaming Monitors
728x90 Refresh Rates Of Up To 600 Hz On New Acer Gaming Monitors
Martin Logan 728 x 90 Refresh Rates Of Up To 600 Hz On New Acer Gaming Monitors
PRO 5 PRICE DROP 2024 Banner 728x90px Refresh Rates Of Up To 600 Hz On New Acer Gaming Monitors
Previous Post

Will Apple's iPhone 16 Spark A 'Super Cycle'?

Pump Up The Volume: AirPods To Become Hearing Aids

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

BREAKING IFA NEWS: New Low Cost Blackberry Revealed
Samsung’s Bixby To Support Third Party Apps This Year
Huawei Gives iPhone Fans Free Portable Chargers – “You’ll Need It”