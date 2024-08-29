Release Date For Denon’s New 13-Channel, 23kg Receiver

Denon has announced its latest receiver, the AVR-A10H, is coming in October.

The AVR-A10H’s 13-channel monolithic amplifier delivers 150 watts per channel. It weighs in at 23kg, and HEOS is built in.

“As is typical in high-end amplifier designs, each channel is built on its own PCB to minimise crosstalk and distortion,” Denon says.

“13.4-channel processing powers systems up to 7.4.6 or 9.4.4 speaker configurations with support for Dolby Atmos, DTS:X Pro, IMAX Enhanced, and AURO-3D.”

All seven HDMI inputs support the highest resolution and fastest frame rates available, Denon says. The AVR-A10H can pass-through signals up to 8K/60Hz or 4K/120Hz frame rates in gaming scenarios.

Each HDMI port supports 4K/120Hz “which means your video frame rate increases so you can always see who is coming around the corner”.

“HEOS means your AV receiver can stream music wirelessly across compatible HEOS components from a variety of free and premium streaming services,” Denon says.

Dirac Live Room Correction “applies state-of-the-art, patented algorithms to analyse and digitally reduce room impact and enhance speaker performance”. You can upgrade subwoofer performance with Dirac Live Bass Control.

There is support for immersive speaker configurations and Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced, AURO-3D and Sony 360 Reality Audio”means you’ll experience true spatial sound”.

“Nine audiophile-grade 2-channel DACs maximise resolution for all 17 channels,” says the Japanese manufacturer. “Premium gold-plated speaker terminals and a rigid, three-layer chassis protect against vibration and interference, significantly reducing noise.”

The unit is compatible with Dolby Vision from a compatible source device and TV.

HDR 10+ supports HDR (High Dynamic Range), HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma), Dynamic HDR and HDR10+ pass-through.

“HLG offers HDR technology over broadcast content,” Denon says. “Both Dynamic HDR and HDR10+ use dynamic metadata to optimise shadows and highlights as screens change. Dolby Vision … brings extraordinary colour, contrast and brightness to the screen.”

The AVR-A10H will retail for US$4,699 (A$6,925).