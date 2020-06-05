Polaroid, which is most famous for making the Polaroid camera, has branched out into other consumer electronics, with a range of equally fun products now stocked at Big W. Below we have compiled a round-up of the most inventive offerings in Polaroid’s latest line-up.

Polaroid Boom Speaker

Like its instant-print Polaroid cameras, the Polaroid Boom Speaker is a retro throwback with a modern twist. Having 2.2 channel speakers, this boom box is perfect for house parties and outdoor gatherings (now that COVID-19 restrictions are beginning to ease) and can also double as a PA system. It even has a karaoke function.

Unlike boom boxes from the 90s, the Polaroid Boom Speaker has LED lights and multi-colour display. It also has a built-in rechargeable battery, TWS support, a USB port and a micro SD card slot. It also has FM radio.

Price: $119.00

Polaroid Wi-Fi Security Camera

This Wi-Fi security camera can video stream in HD resolution (1200 x 900) in real time, and at just $59, offers great functionality at a lower price point compared to other security cameras on the market. It features infrared night vision and motion detection, and shoots from a 120° wide-angle camera. The camera also facilitates two-way audio, so you can use it to keep an eye on and talk to your pets during the day when you’re away.

Price: $59

Polaroid 10.1” Portable DVD Player

Another nifty, slightly retro device is the Polaroid 10.1-inch Portable DVD Player, which makes it easy to view all those DVDs you probably still have at home wherever you are. The player also supports USB input and has an SD card slot, so you can watch movies on other formats as well.

It has a car adapter, for entertaining people in the back during long drives. The DVD player itself has built-in speakers as well as a headphones-out port for individual listening.

Price: $129

Polaroid Mini Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Easy to use and durable, this portable Bluetooth speaker has a rugged casing that can withstand bumps and drops, lending itself to indoor and outdoor use. Unlike many other portable Bluetooth speakers it also has built-in FM radio, as well as USB and Micro

Price: $59

Polaroid 24” FHD TV With Built-In DVD Player

The convenient two-in-one, TV-and-DVD-player combo is the perfect screen for a bedroom or kids entertainment room. Its Full HD display spans 24 inches, with 1920 x 1060 resolution and 180cd/m2 luminance.

On top of having a built-in DVD player it also supports a range of USB multimedia playback formats for movies (AVI, MPEG, MPEG-4, TS, and MKV), music (MP3, WAV, AAC), photo (JPG, JPEG), and text (TXT).

Price: $219