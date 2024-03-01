Rent A Printer, Don’t Buy It, Claims HP

HP has announced a new print subscription service for users that will allow them to get access to a printer without the inconvenience of running out of ink or dealing with technical issues.

The All-in Plan, which starts at only US$6.99/month is geared towards busy families and small businesses that print their work infrequently and don’t need to own a printer outright.

The HP All-In Plan provides access to a choice of three new HP printers designed for your needs, ink automatically delivered before you run out, continuous printer coverage with dedicated 24/7 Pro live support, next business day replacement at no additional cost.

HP all-in-one colour inkjet printers which are offered in the All-In Plan include the HP Envy 6020e, HP Envy Inspire 7258e, and HP OfficeJet Pro 9010e.

The subscription fee depends on the choice of printer and the amount of pages expected to be printed each month.

Rates for the monthly subscriptions plans are:

Envy 6020e: ranges from US$6.99 to US$16.99

Envy Inspire 7258e: ranges from US$8.99 to US$31.99

OfficeJet Pro 9010e: ranges from US$12.99 and US$60.99

The All-In Plan offers the option to upgrade after two years and can be tried risk-free for 30-days with no upfront costs. Users can then commit to a 24-month subscription

If the subscription is cancelled, the printer will need to be returned to HP and you an early cancellation fee will need to be paid.