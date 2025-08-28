Reolink Debuts AI-Powered 4K Security Camera at IFA Berlin

Security camera manufacturer Reolink will present its next-generation AI security system and new 4K pan-tilt camera at IFA 2025 in Berlin from September 5-9, building on its recent introduction of Local AI Video Search technology.

The company will be located in Hall 1.2, Booth 131, where it plans to officially unveil its Next-Gen AI Security System designed to power advanced surveillance capabilities, including Perimeter Protection, Video Captioning, and Customer Flow Analysis.

The AI system builds on Reolink’s July launch of Local AI Video Search with the Elite Floodlight WiFi camera, which allows users to locate specific video moments using natural language queries such as “man in red shirt” or “white SUV.”

The on-device processing approach prioritises user privacy while providing intelligent search functionality.

Reolink’s new 4K pan-tilt camera combines ultra-HD resolution with 360-degree coverage capabilities designed to eliminate blind spots in security monitoring.

The device incorporates smooth pan-tilt mechanisms alongside the AI Video Search feature for enhanced user control and moment identification.

The camera represents Reolink’s integration of high-resolution imaging with intelligent software features, targeting users who require comprehensive coverage with advanced search capabilities for security footage review.

The IFA presentation will feature interactive demonstration zones simulating real-life security scenarios to highlight the Next-Gen AI Security System’s precision and functionality.

Visitors can experience how the AI technology addresses practical surveillance challenges through immersive displays.

Reolink will also showcase its broader smart security portfolio, including the Duo 3 PoE camera for ultra-wide coverage, the Argus 4 Pro featuring all-day ColorX night vision, and the recently launched Elite Floodlight WiFi.

The product range demonstrates the company’s ecosystem approach supporting Power over Ethernet, WiFi, and 4G connectivity options.

The exhibition emphasises Reolink’s strategy of providing flexible security solutions for residential, business, and mobile applications through various connectivity methods and form factors.

Reolink’s IFA presence highlights the company’s positioning as an innovative player in the intelligent visual technology sector.

The emphasis on AI-powered features reflects industry trends toward smarter, more intuitive security systems that reduce user complexity while enhancing monitoring capabilities.

The combination of 4K imaging quality with AI-powered search and analysis represents Reolink’s approach to differentiating its products in the competitive home security market through advanced software integration alongside hardware improvements.