Rest Easy With Uniden’s 2K Smart Baby Monitor

Uniden has added to its Baby Watch ranger with its new Smart Baby Monitor which allows pan and tilt, remote zoom functions, and 2K Super HD resolution to ensure your child’s safety.

The Uniden BW6181R features a number of noteworthy updates, with up to 4X local digital zoom, and 6X remote zoom, a 355 degree pan, and 66-degree tilt, all of which can be controlled using either the five-inch HD (720P) display screen or the Baby Watch Plus App.

Motion and sound detection can sense if your baby makes noises or wakes up from a nap, while the room temperature and room humidity displays can alert you if the room gets too uncomfortable.

Automatic night vision ticks on when the lights are low, and Danger Zone Detection Mode allows parents to mark off areas and be notified of activity via the app.

The BW6181R also comes with a novelty silicone cover to make it look more like a bedside toy than a high-tech piece of machinery, and doubles as a night light, providing a rainbow of colours to brighten baby’s room. It can also play a selection of 14 lullabies, can be used as a two-way intercom system, and works with Google Assist and Alexa.

The Uniden Baby Watch BW6181R retails for $399.95.

 

