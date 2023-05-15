Retail Jobs and Price Hikes Due To Minimum Wage Rise

News, Latest News by Nathan Jolly Share
X

The Australian Retail Association has warned that lifting the minimum wage for retail workers will lead to job losses and higher consumer prices across the board.

Unions are calling for a 7 per cent inflation-linked minimum wage rise from July 1.

Australian Retailers Association CEO Paul Zahra has warned this will lead to job cuts across the retail sector.

“Most of retail is in negative growth,” Zahra told the AFR.

“All you’ve got growing currently is food retailing, and that’s because of inflation.”

Australian retail sales volumes fell 0.6 per cent in the first three months of 2023, following a 0.3 per cent fall in the December quarter.

Retail sales volumes for household goods fell 3.7 per cent, the fifth consecutive fall, while other retail sales fell 0.8 per cent.

rundle mall Retail Jobs and Price Hikes Due To Minimum Wage Rise

Zahra said the customer will end up paying for the increase in wages through higher prices.

“In a cafe with an owner-operator and a handful of staff on thin margins, at the end of the day, any wage increase is passed on – it goes straight through to the customer,” he said.

Wage figures to be released this week are expected to show a 0.9 per cent salary rise for the March quarter, with the annual growth rate expected to be a 3.6 per cent.

This will mark a decade-high increase, but one that represents a loss when compared to inflation.

Business groups are pushing for a smaller lift in the minimum wage, around the 3.5 per cent to 4 per cent mark.

Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry is calling for a 3.5 per cent increase.

“The Commission must reject the simplistic calls by the ACTU for inflation-matching wage increases,” ACCI chief executive Andrew McKellar said.

“Instead, a carefully calibrated approach is necessary which balances the pressures faced by business and households alike.”

4 Square Leaderboard 728x90 3 Retail Jobs and Price Hikes Due To Minimum Wage Rise
Uniden PRO 2k 728 x 90 Option 2 2x Retina Retail Jobs and Price Hikes Due To Minimum Wage Rise
ARLO Price Drop 728x90 72dpi Retail Jobs and Price Hikes Due To Minimum Wage Rise
TCL 2022 mini LED 728x90 px Retail Jobs and Price Hikes Due To Minimum Wage Rise
Channel News Banner Leader board scaled Retail Jobs and Price Hikes Due To Minimum Wage Rise
Channel News Ad NRGVault 720x90 2 1 Retail Jobs and Price Hikes Due To Minimum Wage Rise
728x90 Retail Jobs and Price Hikes Due To Minimum Wage Rise
728x90 Retail Jobs and Price Hikes Due To Minimum Wage Rise
Channel News May 728by90 Retail Jobs and Price Hikes Due To Minimum Wage Rise
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Retail Jobs and Price Hikes Due To Minimum Wage Rise
Previous Post

Nintendo's New Zelda Game Pegged To Be Biggest This Year

Australian iPhones Get Emergency Satellite SOS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

iPhone SE 2 Not Happening At All This Year
Amazon Alexa To Beat Siri
NAB Introduces Google Pay, Apple Users Still Waiting