Revealed: Prices Of Samsung’s AI-Powered 2024 AV Line-Up

Samsung Electronics Australia has unveiled its 2024 AV line-up with a new range of Neo QLED 8K and 4K, OLED TVs, as well as sound bars, and the new Music Frame that will be rolled out in a phased manner across Australia.

“With more Australians opting to have the TV at the hub of their home, we are committed to providing immersive audio and visual solutions to suit all wants and needs. Our 2024 line-up has the consumer experience at the core, and now with the transformative power of AI, key moments can be upscaled,” said Jeremy Senior, vice president – Consumer Electronics, Samsung Australia.

Neo QLED 8K

At the top end of Samsung’s premium range is the Neo QLED 8K. In 2024, the Neo QLED 8K is equipped with the advanced NQ8 AI Gen3 processor, that Samsung says marks “a significant leap” in AI TV technology. This processor’s Neural Processing Unit (NPU) delivers twice the speed of its predecessor, and its screen is backed by AI-driven picture technology too.

With 8K AI Upscaling Pro[3], TV shows and movies can be transformed to 8K resolution. Additionally, AI Motion Enhancer Pro and Real Depth Enhancer Pro are all featured in this TV.

The Neo QLED 8K’s AI sound technology is aided by the Active Voice Amplifier Pro which extracts dialogue from background noise. Object Tracking Sound Pro syncs the sound with on-screen action and Adaptive Sound Pro refines the audio experience by adjusting the audio to the content and room acoustics.

Its AI Auto Game Mode activates during gaming, optimising the visuals and audio experiences, while the AI Customisation Mode adjusts the picture for each scene.

The Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (QN900D) is available in 85-inches, 75-inches, and 65-inches.

• 85-inches RRP: A$13,900

• 75-inches RRP: A$10,427

• 65-inches RRP: A$7,530

The Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (QN800D) is available in 85-inches, 75-inches, and 65-inches.

• 85-inches RRP: A$10,444

• 75-inches RRP: A$7,541

• 65-inches RRP: A$5,569

Neo QLED 4K

The 2024 Neo QLED 4K line-up brings cutting-edge innovations from the Neo QLED 8K flagship TVs, and is powered by the NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor. This advanced chip renders images into 4K resolution.

The range of technologies backing it includes Real Depth Enhancer Pro and Quantum Matrix Technology, as well as Pantone Validated colour accuracy and Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience.

The Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (QN90D) is available in 98-inches, 85-inches, 75-inches, and 65-inches.

• 98-inches RRP: A$15,172

• 85-inches RRP: A$7,585

• 75-inches RRP: A$5,835

• 65-inches RRP: A$4,668

Samsung’s New Glare-Free OLED TVs

Samsung has introduced its 2024 OLED range inclusive of the S95D which it says sports the world’s first Glare-Free OLED certification “reducing unnecessary reflection while preserving deep blacks and clear image.”

Powered by the same formidable NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor as the Neo QLED 4K line-up, Samsung’s OLED TVs feature Real Depth Enhancer and OLED HDR Pro as well as Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for quick response rates.

The Samsung OLED 4K Smart TV (S95D) is available in 77-inches, 65-inches, and 55-inches.

• 77-inches RRP: $9,281

• 65-inches RRP: $5,800

• 55-inches RRP: $4,640

The Samsung OLED 4K Smart TV (S90D) is available in 77-inches, 65-inches, and 55-inches.

• 77-inches RRP: $6,976

• 65-inches RRP: $4,999

• 55-inches RRP: $3,837

Samsung’s 98-inch TV offerings

This year’s line-up also unveils what Samsung says is its most accessible 98-inch TV range ever brought to market.

Available across Crystal UHD, Neo QLED and QLED 4K, the 98-inch TV range is enhanced by Samsung’s picture optimisation technology and SuperSlim design credentials.

Supported by the Tizen Operating System, the 98-inch range offers immersive premium picture quality and prominent streaming and gaming apps built-in.

The range is also bolstered with the Supersize Picture Enhancer, which uses AI for brilliant upscaling, noise reduction, tailored sharpness, and intelligent black enhancement.

The Samsung 98-inch TV range is available in Crystal UHD, Neo QLED and QLED.

• 98-inch Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV (DU7700), RRP: A$6,755

• 98-inch Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (QN90D), RRP: S$15,172

• 98-inch QLED 4K Smart TV (Q80C), RRP: A$11,649

Samsung’s Music Frame and Soundbars

Samsung has unveiled the all-new Music Frame, with a design inspired by The Frame. This device allows users to display their own images, photographs or artwork while enjoying wireless audio with smart features. The Music Frame can be used as a standalone device or paired with a TV and Soundbar via Q-Symphony.

Samsung’s 2024 line-up also includes the latest Q-Series Soundbar, Q990D, which has an 11.1.4-channel setup with Wireless Dolby Atmos. This model features Sound Grouping for enhanced sound. The ultra-slim S800D soundbar also delivers high audio quality in a space-saving design. All Samsung soundbars come with advanced audio technologies like Q-Symphony, which integrates Samsung TVs and soundbars.

• Music Frame (LS60D), RRP: A$749

• HW-Q990D Q-Series Soundbar, RRP: A$2,099

• HW-S800D S-Series Soundbar, RRP: A$999