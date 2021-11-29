Review: Audio Pro C10 MKII Wireless Multiroom Speaker

Billing themselves as The Sound Of Scandinavia, I firmly believe the ears of the Swedes are in safe hands with Audio Pro, as the new C10 MKII is a remarkable-sounding unit, especially given its convenient size – 166mm x 320mm x 180mm.

While a lot of speakers these days seem to aim mostly at shaking the floor with bass, which is always nice, the MKII delivers a balanced sound across the spectrum, across a broad range of sonic deliveries, which is even nicer.

There’s still a dynamic bass range, it’s just not at the expense of mids, highs or anything else, which all shine through wonderfully, with a frequency range from 45 to 22,000Hz, with a crossover of 2500Hz.

That means every instrument across the wide range of musical styles filled the room comfortably and comfortingly. Drums thwacked like they were right there with you, drum machines boomed with all the reverb intended, keys tinkled with passion, organs swirled, many different sorts of guitar all made their presence felt, and vocals of several tones sat in their sweet spot – at both high and subtle volumes.

Silky smooth when it needs to be, soul music is a treat on this unit, with the bass guitar sounding especially warm, and the vocals sounding like honey.

To push the envelope, I pestered it with a variety of rock – some classic, some heavy, some straight-up abrasive – and it still delivered the aural goods without sounding strained, though on older, weaker-produced albums where it didn’t have much to work with, it highlighted weaknesses.

It was welcoming to a variety of hip-hop as well, from party-style bangers to deep-sub-pushing productions and old-school jams.

I’ll even admit to seeing how it went with Mariah Carey. Unsurprisingly, her vocal gymnastics danced around the room.

When it comes to looks, this is a very classy unit as well, with a style that would look good in any spot and enhance any home. The finish is as smooth as Barry White’s voice, and it comes in black, white and grey.

The coolest aspect of its appearance is the fabric grille at the front that snaps on magnetically, so you can easily have it on or off depending on mood or your décor.

It looks nice and stylish when on but being able to see the two 0.75″ textile dome tweeters and the 5.25″ long throw woofer in the middle is pretty rock’n’roll.

Weighing in at 3.9kg, which felt hefty moving it around the room, it uses a D-2 x 20W + 40W amplifier to push air.

It supports MP3, Apple lossless, WMA, AAC and FLAC, and offers multiroom listening through Audio Pro’s multiroom system, as well as Google Home Cast and AirPlay2.

On the rear, the inputs are through RCA and Bluetooth, with USB offering up another way to get your tunes in the back and out the front. It also has Spotify Connect built in, so you can control the music thorough the Spotify app on your phone, tablet or PC.

Verdict

At $649.95, this is a solid, compact multiroom system, with a variety of ways to stream your tunes. It sounds great, looks great with the front grille on or off, and will fit pretty much anywhere you want. Analog recordings sound warm, digital tunes pack punch. It might let down stuff with weaker production, but it’s got the goods where it counts – all across the sonic spectrum.