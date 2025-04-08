REVIEW: Big Cygnett 148W High Powered Laptop Power Bank Delivers Multiple Options

For anyone who relies on their devices to get through a busy day, the Cygnett HighPWR 27K Laptop Power Bank (148W) is a game-changer.

This high-capacity portable charger from Australian tech brand Cygnett is designed for serious power users, offering ultra-fast charging, multiple device support and a compact travel-friendly design.

Straight out of the box, the HighPWR 27K feels like a premium device, with a sleek black finish and a sturdy, well-built chassis.

While it is relatively compact, it does have some weight to it due to its high capacity. However, it remains lightweight enough to be conveniently carried in a backpack or laptop bag. The included sturdy travel case is a welcome addition.%name REVIEW: Big Cygnett 148W High Powered Laptop Power Bank Delivers Multiple Options

 

%name REVIEW: Big Cygnett 148W High Powered Laptop Power Bank Delivers Multiple OptionsThe charger’s standout feature is the smart LCD display, which provides real-time updates on battery percentage, charging speed, and even temperature monitoring. It’s a handy little feature that makes keeping track of your power levels easier than ever before.

Equipped with two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, the power bank can fast-charge up to three devices simultaneously. The 140W USB-C Power Delivery 3.1 ensures that even power-hungry laptops charge rapidly.

For instance, a MacBook Air 15” can go from 0-100% without breaking a sweat, and the latest smartphones can be charged multiple times on a single cycle.

 

Another impressive feature is the ultra-fast recharging time. When paired with a 100W USB-C charger, the power bank can go from 0-100% in just 1.5 hours. Additionally, the pass-through charging function allows you to charge both the power bank and your connected devices at the same time.

For frequent flyers, the HighPWR 27K is a solid investment. With a 27,000mAh capacity, it sits just below the airline carry-on limit, meaning you can take it on most flights without any issues. The included compact case helps keep cables and accessories neatly stored, making it an ideal travel companion.%name REVIEW: Big Cygnett 148W High Powered Laptop Power Bank Delivers Multiple Options

Final Verdict

At A$199.95, the Cygnett HighPWR 27K isn’t the cheapest option on the market, but I think it justifies its price with premium build quality, powerful performance, and fast-charging capabilities. If you need a reliable, high-capacity power bank for your laptop, phone, or tablet – whether for travel, work, or everyday use – this is one of the best options available.

Rating: 4/5

Pros: 

  • Powerful 140W USB-C output for fast laptop charging
  • Charges up to three devices simultaneously
  • Ultra-fast recharge in just 1.5 hours
  • Smart LCD display for real-time monitoring

Cons:

  • Premium price tag
  • Total power output is reduced when multiple USB-C ports are in use
