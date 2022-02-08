Review: BlendJet, The Original Portable Blender

Rating 8 Easy to use, convenient, light enough to take anywhere – this really will turn even kitchen klutzes into MasterChefs or flairtenders. It’s powerful enough to handle ice, blends things up in 20 seconds, and is a snap to clean. It’s also versatile, handling drinks as well as dips and things. It takes an hour and a half to fully charge. That gets you through at least 15 blends, but I imagine if you’re using it at a party you may need to top it up.

Until two weeks ago, to me a blender was something that sat up the back of the cupboard collecting dust, dragged out occasionally to whip up a pesto, or when it’s late enough at night at a party to make cocktails. But the next-gen BlendJet 2 portable blender has turned that around.

Light and convenient enough to take anywhere, this cordless treat powers up its 7.4V electric motor via a water-resistant USB-C charging port. It then spins that motor 275 times per second, resulting in finely blended results in 20 seconds. But that’s not even the exciting part.

A test run making a fruit frappe was pretty fun, as the BlendJet is powerful enough to handle ice and frozen fruit with its six-point stainless steel blade. You just put the liquid in first. I’ve been using apple juice, and sometimes a Zooper Dooper or two as ice.

It’s also quick enough that I was doing this in the morning before work, as it’s easy and fast enough to clean simply by adding detergent and water and blending. It basically cleans itself, then you just have to rinse.

But that’s not the bit we’re all here for. Yes, cocktails are a snap – and it’s easy enough that I was doing them at the beach. I pretty much just followed the fruit path, and added a little bit of adult juice to liven up the party. Just don’t add anything carbonated.

With its leak-proof lid and carrying strap, you can seriously take the party with you anywhere, but don’t add hot liquids either.

The BPA-free jar has measurement markers if you want to be accurate with what you put in the 475ml container, and the single-button operation makes it easy to blend or pulse.

I hear you can also make smoothies, as well as sauces, dressings and green juices – after all, it was designed in California.

But for now I’m sticking with morning fruit frappes and weekend cocktails.